RFK Jr: “We are probably going to have to stop publishing in the journals Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine, and JAMA and the other journals because they are all corrupt.'

BOOM! IMO no medical journal today is worth time to read, all are fraudulent, the scientific publication industry is a racket fraud! run by pharma and lobbyists. The entire clinical practice guidelines is a major problem too for these are based on the underlying studies in the journals that are fraud. CMS has its work cut out for it…paging Dr. Oz.

‘HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. threatened to stop government scientists from publishing their work in major medical journals on a podcast Tuesday as part of his escalating war on institutions he says are influenced by pharmaceutical companies.

Speaking on the “Ultimate Human” podcast, Kennedy said the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet, three of the most influential medical journals in the world, were “corrupt” and publish studies funded and approved by pharmaceutical companies.’

‘RFK Jr. threatens to bar government scientists from publishing in leading medical journals

The health secretary said the New England Journal of Medicine, the Journal of the American Medical Association and The Lancet are in bed with pharma.’

‘Over the past half-century, these paradigms have increasingly reflected the growing commercial influence of the pharmaceutical industry. Dominant narratives are closely tied to groupthink, to which medical journals are often subject. In addition, more “prestigious” medical journals tend to have further financial conflicts of interest with the pharmaceutical industry. These dynamics limit scientific progress by suppressing awareness of the iatrogenic aspects of industry products and the benefits of alternative non-patentable and unpatentable medical products and therapeutic interventions. Journals need to adopt a more open policy to manuscripts that encompass contrarian perspectives to dominant narratives while still adhering to time-tested scientific values and methods.’

Amid Growing Evidence of Conflicts of Interest and Obdurate Groupthink in Medical Journals, Researchers Must Entertain Contrarian Ideas - PMC

‘DOJ Letters Target Prominent Members of Bio-Pharmaceutical Complex over Financial Conflicts, Wrongful Retractions, and Suppression of Vaccine Safety Data’ BREAKING: Department of Justice Launches Inquiry Into Top Medical Journals Over Pandemic Bias, Fraud, and Corruption see Hulscher et al.

‘In one letter, Martin states, “it has been brought to my attention that more and more journals and publications like CHEST Journal are conceding that they are partisans in various scientific debates - that is, that they have a position for which they are advocating either due to advertisement (under postal code) or sponsorship (under relevant fraud regulations).”

Among the journals targeted include the New England Journal of Medicine, CHEST and JAMA.’

‘Amid Growing Evidence of Conflicts of Interest and Obdurate Groupthink in Medical Journals, Researchers Must Entertain Contrarian Ideas’

Raphael Lataster 1,✉, Peter Parry 2

___

