Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
An Ominous's avatar
An Ominous
Apr 7, 2023

It’s tragically amazing that two of the groups that the Demonratic party has most enthralled and abused are two groups who most consistently vote for them: woman and blacks.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
Apr 7, 2023

No more Nike nor Anheuser Busch products

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture