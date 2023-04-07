Meet NIKE WOMEN’S Newest Ambassador…a biological man; Dylan Mulvaney is now being paid $ by Nike Women to promote sports bras- even though he’s a man! How do you like dem there apples?
Another day, another company slapping all women in the face by mocking them and paying a man to take their place! IMO, companies supporting this garbage, this filth, must be boycotted
It’s tragically amazing that two of the groups that the Demonratic party has most enthralled and abused are two groups who most consistently vote for them: woman and blacks.
No more Nike nor Anheuser Busch products