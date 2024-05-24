‘They do tend to do them naturally. That’s why it takes external social engineering to steer men and women away from gender roles that are tied to their different brain makeups and biology.



For example, in the 1950s and 60s, John D. Rockefeller began promoting the idea of a population crisis. And the societal prescriptions he pushed to address this alleged problem all had the aim of ensuring women would have fewer children: namely, contraception, abortion access, and steering women away from homemaking by ending things like home ec classes in public schools so women were not encouraged towards motherhood and marriage until later ages (when fertility is past its peak).



Rockefeller and his cohort also launched programs to encourage women to pursue higher education, including masters and PhDs. This feminist philosophy took deep root in the institutions so that we can see that women are earning the majority of degrees and men are struggling.



The marriage rate has plummeted and, as Rockefeller strategized, so has the birth rate, even though surveys tell us women are not having as many children as they want to. And they say they are not able to stay home with their children as much as they would prefer.



We can also see that women’s happiness has declined now relative to men. Up until the 1970s, women reported being happier than men, now they are much less happy. Anxiety and depression in both sexes has spiked, but much more so in women.



So the artificial manipulation has worked, but at the expense of women (and men’s) well-being.’

Thread by @megbasham on Thread Reader App – Thread Reader App