Is registering a bill same as passing a bill? Or is this passed? Is this it?

H.R.8070 - 118th Congress (2023-2024): Servicemember Quality of Life Improvement and National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2025 | Congress.gov | Library of Congress

‘Tra Ders

5 hrs ago

Hey folks, heads up. You are talking about Kamala la la la while Biden, without telling you, signed bills in Congress to conscript your young American Boys to the Russian meat grinder in Ukraine. They’ve slaughtered over 800,000 Ukrainian men. They are gone. They are dead. Now they are grabbing elderly men and make children to the me grinder of no return. Men of WEF are not going to fight. Biden his son not going. Trump wants the killing stopped. Why the fuck would anyone vote for Harris? Do you hate your children. You want then sent to the Russian meat grinder? Fools. Fucken horrible bankrupted fools. Sending your children to die so Blackrock investors can rebuild Ukraine with money borrowed with interest from International Monetary Fund to investors in Blackrock (king of England, Trudeau Biden and their ilk. Shame shame shame shame on this corrupt killing machine system. And you still want to vote for Kamala. You deserve an ocean of tears as your boys get burned alive as their last words in pain was why mom, why dad. Why Kamala.’

I like these words…

If you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)