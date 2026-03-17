will only get better, grab a good seat, I am enjoying this. Saddened by it for there is/was rape of under-aged children and war that leaves innocent people dead, all sides, and our troops in harms way.

The side one is on does not matter, I was fascinated by POTUS Trump’s response and that he would join in…

Epstein and his pedophilia and the rich men involved and the Iran bombing etc. has caused some interesting rifts.

Megyn Kelly:

Trump:

Trump more:

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

As to TWC.health, please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com