(I would want Repubs to do same on Dems)... they must also balance that people are hurting & want healthcare and to improve lives and get reduced costs etc. moreover, you can do both, get reduced costs of living, reduced gas, more jobs, declined prices, and also with justice and accountability…do not go hog wild but any fuckers who broke law go get them, Democrat or Republican…you go Garcia! I see you, I support you. get accountability!

but wake to fuck up you Republicans, Texas will flip in 2028 and it is game over!

DHS contractors were told they had to pay Corey Lewandowski in contracting process: report, and the White House knew we are told.

I say again, you Trump cabinet, you in his orbit, you Republican congressmen and women, you Senators, stop washing Trump balls, stop it, it is clear to see, you RFK Jr., people like you, so shameful, gain some respect for yourself, stop cupping and lathering his testicles…stop lathering Trump’s balls! it is not your role…he needs you to help him, to provide proper advice, not be bobble-head yea men! sell outs only keen on fattening your crooked pockets like Corey and lover Noem….hold him to account, push back, question him, he needs proper balanced unbiased non yes-men counsel…the American people demands this, they told you this by the mid-term results.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

affordable cost of living, safety, opportunities, government out of their lives, a POTUS who is not in media and on the screen every day, we do not want that, we do not want a government that enriches itself IN YOUR FACE; we do not want a government with its own little Himmler terrorizing society, Dems best be careful, they have an opportunity to fix the wrongs of Trump first 2 years and there are many, stop the EFF in ballroom, stop the EFF in ARCH, stop it all, we did not ask for it…stop the EFF in failed war! stop using Justice on the American people and on your political enemies, you act like J Edgar….but Democrats best know they have terrible underwater approval ratings. the wins in the house and Senate is not because society loves you Dems, no no no, same way they do not love Repubs, and now society has turned on Trump completely, zero love, the win is because of a rejection of Trump and all he stood for, his MAGA et al. so Democrats have a thin win…but Repubs have done so badly to the society that Dems can take the house, all in 2028, congress, senate, White House.

I supported Trump and I still do. I never felt he was nefarious. I felt he has good in him and loves USA. I want him to succeed and I do not know how now but I want him safe and covered by the Lord. He must understand the nation flipped him and the Repubs the bird, they do not want what he is selling anymore. The public is very smart, critical thinkers and Trump needs to listen and reverse all he has done. Doubling down will cement his legacy as maybe the worst POTUS the US has ever had. I want to hear from Hakeem now, what is his plan. I support Abdul Senator Habibi…I love the underdog. I like Collom. Rubio is the best of the worst, I think war mongering must end. We have a world to live together in. In. Together and this dictum of might is right must end. We make might but have it there to protect ourselves. Stop EFF in touching other people’s stuff and EFF in up other people nations. Focus on USA. Our peoples. All else will settle out. These nations are thousands of years old, we are only 250. Respect that. Respect history. Work within history. Ensure law and order but by respecting humanity and dignity.

End lost Iran war.

Deport criminal illegals, of course, stop harming law abiding illegals who have paid taxes, raised families, followed law, done more for USA than white cracker extremists among us.

and Musk, please lawyer up. Garcia is coming. He got questions.

Melania: My husband is surrounded by yes-men

First lady says she tells the president ‘the truth’ while many in his orbit simply agree with him

Praise to the first Lady!

‘Donald Trump has too many “yes-people” around him, Melania Trump has said in her new television series.

The first lady of the US explained how she told her husband “the truth” while many in his orbit just agreed with him.

“I feel that sometimes there are too many people around him, that they are yes-people, and that’s not healthy,” Mrs Trump said.’

‘stop washing Trump balls’…for America sake.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

You can support via my postal mailing address:

Dr. Paul Alexander

150 South 8th Street, unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092