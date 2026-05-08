Memories: Brownstone Institute's Fellowship meeting Miami, back in December, 3rd, 2022 & speakers/attendees I wanted to share with you, Dr. Joe Ladapo, Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Paul Alexander,
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Leslie Manookian, Mr. Jeffrey Tucker, Ms. Bobbi-Anne Cox, Dr. Ryan Cole, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Debbie Lerman, Dr. Richard Urso (Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Miami)
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
___
Mr. Jeffrey A. Tucker (founder of Brownstone Institute) and I:
Mr. Maxime Bernier (future Prime Minister of Canada and founder and leader of the People's Party of Canada (PPC)) and I (note, I do and have provided Maxime and his insider people with COVID and public health intelligence, Maxime is incredibly smart and in my mind will make the type of Prime Minister Canada needs and deserves):
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Ryan Cole
Dr. Harvey Risch, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Ms. Bobbie-Anne Cox, Mr. Maxime Bernier, Dr. Paul Alexander, Dr. Richard Urso, Dr. Ryan Cole
Mr. Justin Hart and I:
From left to right: Jan Jekielek (EPOCH Times), Michael Senger (lawyer, fellow), Me, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Leslie Manookian (Health Freedom Defense Fund)
Dr. Ryan Cole and I:
Dr. Paul Alexander, Ms. Bobbie-Anne Cox, Dr. Richard Urso
Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Dr. Joe Ladapo, and I:
Dr. Harvey Risch and Dr. Joe Ladapo:
Dr. Joe Ladapo (Florida’s Surgeon General) and I:
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and myself:
Dr. Joe Ladapo, Dr. Aaron Kheriaty, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, and I:
Dr. Joe Ladapo and Mr. Jeffrey Tucker (Brownstone’s founder):
Dr. Aaron Kheriaty and I:
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
RESOLVX HEALTH
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Jay B is not a favorite of mine.