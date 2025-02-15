You need nothing, just moderation and common-sense, NOTHING, you do nothing but properly protect the high-risk vulnerable in any society, in USA, in Canada, and nothing else…protect granny and grandpa, your parents, and you need no mRNA bird flu vaccine, no lockdowns, no school closures, no masks, no mandates for nothing.

Trump’s OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccines failed, Biden rolled it out and mandated mRNA vaccines and it also failed as per lockdowns under Biden, nothing worked and all failed!

All of COVID under Trump 1.0 was a lie, all that Trump and his Task Force stated daily on the podium was a lie, a fraud, a deceit and the world fell for it, and Trump did not know they were toppling him from on the inside and he was helping them…and they did. Trump never understood what he was saying, he did not know the science or understand that there was no way you can take a vaccine manufacture process of 15 to 20 years and boil it down to 4 months and expect whatever it is that was produced, would be safe and effective. He did not know, and they knew they ‘had’ him. He fell for all of the lies by his senior medical science advisors. He thought they were telling him the reality when in fact they were destroying him. He Trump followed up on this when it became clear that the lockdowns failed and the entire OWS and the mRNA vaccine failed and weas deadly, to praise it as a success. It never was, not one life was ever saved by OWS or the mRNA vaccine and this was a terrible failing on his part. Continues to be. In all the good he can do, has done, and will do, he has failed devastatingly with OWS, the mRNA vaccine and it appears he is positioned to continue same.

I am hoping that Robert Kennedy Jr. can persuade him to stop praising OWS and the mRNA vaccine and to get him to call an immediate stop to mRNA shots in USA. If the decision by RFK Jr. et al. is to gather and collect data, to set up news surveillance systems to gather adverse effects, then this is always good, should have been prior done in the Trump administration and then the Biden administration, yet it can and MUST be done as the vaccine is instantly stopped.

The mRNA shot must be stopped NOW! You do not leave something on market (a drug, or vaccine or medical device that has proven to be unsafe based on societal responses etc.) that is deadly and with serious questions as to safety while you discern the actuality. Yes, we want definitive information. Always. But safety should have been a pre-requisite of the EUAs from FDA in the first place and this underscores the politization and corruption and failure of FDA. The FDA and Pfizer and Moderna etc. failed. Our governments failed allowing a mRNA-LNP vaccine (already plagued with years of failures) that had no safety data, to be unleashed onto the public.

IMO the established data and body of evidence is clear as to the failure and deadliness of the mRNA-LNP transfection platform and leaving it in market as you examine surveillance data etc. is NOT the ‘precautionary principle’. Violates the tenets. You put a hard STOP and do your examination. It MUST be pulled from market as the proper examinations are done and revamped surveillance systems are set up.

We must be guarded on this and ensure this does not happen whereby the mRNA vaccine remains on market. We must stand up.

Trump was not re-elected in 2020 due to his OWS that was pure deadly lunacy. A pure failure! Was never ever needed! Functioned to amass power, reshape society negatively and make rich people richer. OWS hurt Trump.

I tell you that this is and will be a fake fraud, this budding avian bird flu, among humans, to drive fear so you take the deadly mRNA technology transfection injection brought in Trump’s 1.0 Operation Warp Speed (OWS) and now will be sold to you as ‘new and improved’. As they are trying now under the fake misleading STARGATE and AI garbage for cancer.

These beasts, including our medical doctors, pharma, vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna etc., Bourla, Bancel, Sahin, Weissman et al., these criminals, these devils, our health agencies, health officials, our governments, are pushing you again to take Malone et al. mRNA technology vaccine. This is about driving you to buy and take failed non-beneficial and harmful drugs and vaccines.

You need nothing, to do nothing, to buy nothing, to use nothing. Just commonsense, moderation, precautions. That is all! As always. As was needed in COVID fraud.

There is no public health emergency via no avian bird flu. No evidence. This is federal governments and State governments driving you to fear and anxiety and hysteria…will then tell you again there is risk of asymptomatic transmission, and we have found zero, not one case across 5 years as of today, of such spread. Lie again to you that a 5-year-old child is at the same risk of severe outcome and death as 85-year-old granny with multiple underlying medical conditions. These mephistos will use the legacy putrid fecal feral banal gutter media AGAIN like CNN and FOX to spew filth and lies, using talking heads again in the hopes to land government jobs. To spread lies and propaganda. They will call on World Health Organization (WHO) again to lead the charge, making crazy claims of undocumented unproven and specious elevated mortality rates. Again, these beasts in governments, posing as ‘we want to do good by you’ will manipulate you. For there is still some trust of these beasts.

I tell you, trust no one, zero, not one person in government in any official capacity telling you what they think.

