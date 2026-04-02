Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
4d

U.S. oil prices soar 10% as Trump’s Iran war speech stokes fears of further escalation https://www.cnbc.com/2026/04/02/oil-prices-today-wti-brent-trump-speech-iran-war-.html

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Anthony Tasker's avatar
Anthony Tasker
4d

I think Trump is using Israel who wants a greater Israel,, to destabilize the ("square mile of London")'s control of the Islammist control over the Middle East ... I really hope , for the betterment of humanity , that he is able to achieve this ... Almost all the Iranians here in Vancouver ,Canada are praying for Trump not to stop until their fundamentalist government is de- throned

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