Message to POTUS Trump (45): I think you deserve a 2nd shot, the ONLY person with malice against wrongdoers, vengeance, retribution capacity (I like) who can fix the wrongs of America & what was done
to your 1st term; all that has happened under Biden e.g. 9 million illegals, 2 million 'gotaways', 500 terrorrists inside; but be warned, you POTUS Trump must admit the failure of the lockdowns and
must admit the devastation and harms of the mRNA technology gene based vaccine bought to us by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Sahin et al.). Many have died in America and globally due to the Malone Bourla mRNA technology gene based vaccine, and no amount of deflection and misdirection and summits can over-write that.
Malone and Bourla and Kariko et al. stayed silent across 2020 knowing all we know now about the vaccine, they knew all the ills and how it would not have worked and how unsafe it was but wanted to play upside and downside (money on the up, money on the down) and Malone shows us a unique ability, to take fame for the mRNA technology but not the hundreds of thousands who died due to his work…to their work…I guess soon he will say he is a Trump supporter and beg for a job in the Trump administration…if that happens then we will know how failed and far we have fallen…
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There are people who cannot allow themselves to accept they were fooled by the likes of him, and the depth of con. Many don’t buy it and good for them. COVID has shown us how evil people are, e.g. our medical doctors, how opportunistic they are, how banal they are, how damaging they could be yet how weak they are. All at once.
POTUS Trump, you have to recognize and speak out against the devastation of the COVID vaccine and the lockdowns, both failed. Complete. There is no evidence anywhere of success and this cannot be stated yet not defended. You must in the first hour of swearing in, sign executive order reversing LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act allowing us to sue and retroactive; you must establish a victim compensation fund due to harms of lockdowns and vaccine. Focus on military and police too. Nurses. You must establish an acute adverse effects surveillance system to properly track, orient, and tabulate, characterize mRNA adverse effects and disband the corrupt VAERS system. You must stand up proper legal tribunals and courts to go after all in COVID and the vaccine who did wrong, from your administration to Biden’s.
Deaths are accumulating and history will be unkind to you POTUS Trump if you do not recognize and speak out against the failures of the fraud of COVID fake pandemic, the deadly lockdown lunacy, and the deadly mRNA vaccine.
Alexander COVID News_PCR created fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Message to POTUS Trump (45): I think you deserve a 2nd shot, the ONLY person with malice against wrongdoers, vengeance, retribution capacity (I like) who can fix the wrongs of America & what was done
Why is there no real hearings in the Senate and Congress to stop mRNA dead in its tracks? The International Crisis Summit and Ron Johnson’s recent round table chat sessions are nothing but Performative Kabuki Theatre lead by the guy that unleashed this Frankenscience upon the world. Why is Dr. Death getting a pass on scrutiny? Why is Steve Kirsch and Robert Malone who both said para, we must address unchecked population growth? What kind of sick sociopath utters these words and what kind of sickness promotes them as champions of anything?? We are up shits creek with these people steering the medical freedom movement over a Cliff!!! Malone Bourla, Sahin et al must be punished for their crimes not celebrated for them!!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7aQXoKIRdQc VIDEO: President Trump posts message after leaving Walter Reed Medical Center...
He tried to tell us not to be afraid of the virus. He did what he thought he had to do to stop the commies from locking us down for 20 years!
https://brownstone.org/articles/anti-lockdown-goes-mainstream/
What we have with this book and article is an important step. It is just one step. Lockdowns utterly shattered the protocols of public health,
settled law, and freedom itself all over the world. They wrecked myriad institutions, wrought an incredible economic and cultural crisis,
demoralized the whole population, and built up a leviathan of command and control that is not only not backing down but growing ever more. Far more
will be required to utterly and completely repudiate the methods and madness of our epoch.
As the United States gains more and more distance from the COVID pandemic, the perspective on what worked, and what did not, becomes not only more
clear, but more stark. Operation Warp Speed stands out as a remarkable policy success. And once the vaccines became available, most states did a
good job of quickly getting them to the most vulnerable, especially elderly nursing-home residents.
There is no world in which Warp Speed would have taken hold absent the lockdowns.
TO BE CLEAR, RED STATES DID A GOOD JOB OF REOPENING, BLUE STATES RESISTED. WITHOUT OWS, LOCK DOWNS WOULD HAVE LASTED YEARS!!!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1MVBB3EuV4 TRUMP blasts Democrats for efforts to bring back COVID mandates ahead of 2024
https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/110979968873429026
To every COVID tyrant who wants to take away our Freedom, hear these words—WE WILL NOT COMPLY!
There is really no choice here, it's biden and mandates, poverty and war or Trump and economic growth world peace and no mandates and a chance for retribution.