must admit the devastation and harms of the mRNA technology gene based vaccine bought to us by Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Kariko, Sahin et al.). Many have died in America and globally due to the Malone Bourla mRNA technology gene based vaccine, and no amount of deflection and misdirection and summits can over-write that.

Malone and Bourla and Kariko et al. stayed silent across 2020 knowing all we know now about the vaccine, they knew all the ills and how it would not have worked and how unsafe it was but wanted to play upside and downside (money on the up, money on the down) and Malone shows us a unique ability, to take fame for the mRNA technology but not the hundreds of thousands who died due to his work…to their work…I guess soon he will say he is a Trump supporter and beg for a job in the Trump administration…if that happens then we will know how failed and far we have fallen…

There are people who cannot allow themselves to accept they were fooled by the likes of him, and the depth of con. Many don’t buy it and good for them. COVID has shown us how evil people are, e.g. our medical doctors, how opportunistic they are, how banal they are, how damaging they could be yet how weak they are. All at once.

POTUS Trump, you have to recognize and speak out against the devastation of the COVID vaccine and the lockdowns, both failed. Complete. There is no evidence anywhere of success and this cannot be stated yet not defended. You must in the first hour of swearing in, sign executive order reversing LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act allowing us to sue and retroactive; you must establish a victim compensation fund due to harms of lockdowns and vaccine. Focus on military and police too. Nurses. You must establish an acute adverse effects surveillance system to properly track, orient, and tabulate, characterize mRNA adverse effects and disband the corrupt VAERS system. You must stand up proper legal tribunals and courts to go after all in COVID and the vaccine who did wrong, from your administration to Biden’s.

Deaths are accumulating and history will be unkind to you POTUS Trump if you do not recognize and speak out against the failures of the fraud of COVID fake pandemic, the deadly lockdown lunacy, and the deadly mRNA vaccine.