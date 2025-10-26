Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Dave aka Geezermann
I agree, Zelensky, Macron, Starmer and Merz are the ENEMIES of ALL the rest of the civilized world. And that evil woman head of the EU as well.

Jorge Fernandez
If, as is my position, Trump is one of 'them' - working for/with 'them' - then what will happen is what 'they' want to happen. All else are distractions for show - to project their false reality.

I've not changed my views: They NEED a major event, they WANT a major event, and they will most likely GET a major event. A war is a likely "major event". An economic collapse - like the 2008 GFC except 20 times worse - is another. A new "plandemic" is yet another.

Whatever form it takes, I'm personally expecting it at any moment. This year (2025) is still in play, but it may occur in early-to-mid 2026. I don't see it happening beyond that.

