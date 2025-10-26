the three psychos from Europe stirring war when these 3 men cannot put up 2 testicles between them in total…we have possible world war breaking out due to a man, a homosexual freak whose real claim to fame was playing a piano with his penis? That made him famous? That we will shed our blood and treasure for that? Risk hitting Vald who will make this nuclear?

‘The globalist weirdos in Berlin, Paris, and London are an extreme danger to humanity. Trump should treat them as such.’

IMO it is time USA pulls out of NATO. Europe is too islamist now, it’s really GONE…not our fever anymore…they got a new lover…but we gear up to punish them full and each time they poke the giant…we reduce them always to cinder. One would have to say too that Vlad has been patient. USA breached the Gorbachev James Baker III Reagan agreement of no NATO expansion beyond Germany. Remember “not one inch”…and you bitches continuously threaten people with NATO yet it is really US blood on the line. Time to end that. You European bitches want war, then you pony up the troops to die, no more Americans shedding blood for your shit. Not even ‘peace keeping’.

these are the typical pink pussy hat wearing men wanting always to get their rocks off by committing to and sending your sons and daughters to die. On some battlefield. Like many in the US congress and Senate. Loves to send your Suzie and Johnny to die, our blood and treasure, but theirs must stay in boarding school living off of stolen tax-payer bogus contract stolen bag-man tax-payer money. Leake said it best here: “At best, Friedrich Merz. Emmanuel Macron, and Keir Starmer are irrational

children. More likely they are globalist banker puppets who are bent on destroying Europe. In the matter of the West’s proxy war against Russia in Ukraine, they are an extreme danger to humanity, and President Trump should treat them as such.”

Great thesis by Leake again! He has shown us much leg and is writing as he should, unchained now, he is no longer cupping any one’s stones…thank you John!

‘At this point, Trump should view these clowns in the way that loving parents may come to view a drug addicted adult child. Such parents want to help their child to overcome his addiction and to get on the path of leading a good and productive life. However, eventually they must reckon with the fact that he cannot be helped, and that he will bring ruin upon them if they don’t tell him to stay away. No more stealing from them, bringing his addict friends around, calling them to bail him out of jail, and asking them to pay for his rehab visits that don’t work. The father must tell the son, “Beat it, and if you come around here again, I’ll call the sheriff and press charges for home invasion.”’

Trump must basically say this to Europe…

To settle the war in Ukraine, President Trump must tell Zelensky and the Three Amigos in Berlin, Paris, and London that it’s time for them to shut up and take a vacation—perhaps to the Bill&Coo Suites on Mykonos, where they can get weird with each other—and let the real men settle this conflict once and for all.’

Leake:

“What I am proposing requires setting aside all our presuppositions about Western Europe being the place of representative democracy, prudence, and reason. Anyone who has spent a significant amount of time in Europe in recent years knows that this is no longer the case.

If President Trump turns over responsibility for settling the war in Ukraine to Zelensky and the Three Amigos, they will likely create a July 1914 style crisis that will result in a general European war, and pressure will mount on the United States to settle it on the battlefield.

Anyone who has seriously studied the July 1914 Crisis recognizes that the conditions in Europe are now eerily similar to those that prevailed during that fateful summer. We see the same dogged irrationality, bloody-mindedness, and preposterously optimistic assumptions about the likely outcome of war. In Europe’s leaders today, we see the same preening vanity and predilection for reckless gambling and perhaps even suicide.

President Trump should not allow the Zelensky and the Three Amigos go down this same dark path. He should make it very clear to them that the reckless course they are pursuing threatens the security of not only their own people, but the American people as well, and that he will not tolerate this.”

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.