See these 3 prior stacks I wrote, see the seminal scholarship by Clandestine and 2nd Smartest Guy in the world (and George Webb and Rhoda), I advanced their work, support these 2…tremendous scholarship on this angle and we raise the question…

Is the lack of interest because of what ‘LIES BENEATH’?

why are these people in the same photos together?

are the congressional hearings just really bullshit dog-and-pony not devised to find anything, just stroke each other, embarrass each other to bullshit us with misdirection, but many in congress and senate are part of the Ukraine connection, making and made corrupt tax-payer money linked to Ukraine…is this why they are all pretending there is no Ukraine role? no Hunter role? a crack whore studying bat coronaviruses? my God I near shit myself laughing that Hunter Biden is in COVID research….and this Nathan Wolfe? Why has he not been placed under oath? Is this why Biden et al. have no choice but to give the pump wearing Ukraine freak cross dresser pedophile penis piano playing freak our tax-payer money for he has them by the nuts…he OWNS Biden…he owns our congress that’s why they HAVE to give him money...the secrets he holds…see why you don’t ever bed down with the devil for the devil always comes back for repayment…

focus on the Ukraine link, focus on Nathan Wolfe, focus on metabiota…look there congressional select subcommittee else all you are doing is lying to the American people and bullshitting us…maybe many sitting in the same committees have names and surnames on many of those Ukraine lab contracts? huh?

Metabiota (Hunter Biden & Nathan Wolfe), Ukraine, and the CIA; If you are not angry after reading this thread, then something is very wrong with you; something stinks; 2nd Smartest Guy in the world (substack.com)

Nathan Wolfe, I have a substack coming tomorrow on Nathan & his potential likely role in COVID, teed up by Clandestine & 2nd Smartest; who is Nathan, buddy of Hunter Biden? American virologist and

Nathan Wolfe, founder of METABIOTA with Hunter Biden; Nathan, the proclaimed 'virus hunter'...hhhmmmmm, the plot thickens thanks to good work by Clandestine, 2nd Smartest, Rhoda etc. (substack.com)

