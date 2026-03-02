Already Has Prediabetes Or Type 2 Diabetes’ thus Metabolic disease/syndrome (MD aka insulin resistance syndrome) is a loaded gun facing Americans, I argue Canadians, UK etc., as well as even 3rd world developing nations…1 out of every 3 adults have it in USA, as to MD.

Excess weight around your abdomen/stomach is a huge risk factor as well as visceral fat (that is fat that accumulates around your internal organs)…these are huge problems…risks for future disease e.g. fatty liver disease etc.

This stack should be a PSA and clarion call to readers! Metabolic disease/syndrome remains one of the gravest threats and challenges to western societies such as USA as these 4 to 5 risk factors (co-occurring) weaves a deadly thread with cancer, diabetes, renal disease, cardiovascular disease, stroke etc.

Prevalence and predictors of prediabetes/type 2 diabetes mellitus among adolescents in the United States: NHANES (2021–2023), Eric Peprah Osei

‘Abstract

Prediabetes and type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) are emerging public health concerns among adolescents in the United States (U.S.), with early onset increasing the risk of lifelong complications. This study analyzed the prevalence and factors associated with prediabetes/T2DM among 1,998 adolescents (10–19 years) in the U.S. using data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Surveys (2021–2023). Prediabetes/T2DM were defined as hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) ≥ 5.7% or fasting plasma glucose (FPG) ≥ 100 mg/dL. Unweighted univariate and multiple logistic regression models were used to identify predictors of prediabetes/T2DM among adolescents.

Overall, 30.8%—nearly 1 in 3 American adolescents—had prediabetes or T2DM.

In univariate analysis, older age (OR = 0.93, p = 0.045), female gender (OR = 0.50, p = 0.001), overweight/obesity (OR = 1.57, p = 0.012), elevated waist-to-height ratio (OR = 24.04, p = 0.002), total daily sugar intake (OR = 1.003; p = 0.042), low HDL cholesterol (≤45 mg/dL) (OR = 1.41; p = 0.032), higher systolic blood pressure (OR = 1.02, p = 0.002) and higher diastolic blood pressure (OR = 1.02, p = 0.037) were significantly associated with the odds of having prediabetes/T2DM. However, in multiple logistic regression analysis, significant predictors included older age (AOR = 0.91; p = 0.025), female gender (AOR = 0.52; p = 0.002), and elevated waist-to-height ratio (AOR = 146.19; p = 0004). Although male gender and younger age showed increased risk, central adiposity—specifically measured by waist-to-height ratio—emerged as the strongest independent predictor of prediabetes/T2DM compared to general overweight/obesity (BMI). These findings underscore the need for early screening and targeted prevention strategies focusing on central adiposity and demographic risk factors.’

‘In A Nutshell

Nearly 1 in 3 American teenagers has prediabetes or type 2 diabetes, with the vast majority of cases being prediabetes, which is reversible if caught early.

Boys are far more likely to be affected than girls, making up 62 percent of cases in the study.

Waist-to-height ratio, a simple tape-measure calculation, was a far stronger predictor of diabetes risk than BMI, which lost significance once other factors were considered.

Diet and exercise habits did not independently predict risk once body fat distribution was accounted for, suggesting that where fat is stored matters more than lifestyle factors alone.’

‘Researchers analyzed federal health data on nearly 2,000 adolescents ages 10 to 19 and found that 30.8 percent had blood sugar levels in the prediabetes or type 2 diabetes range. To be clear, the overwhelming majority of those cases were prediabetes. Only five participants out of 1,998 had a confirmed type 2 diabetes diagnosis. But prediabetes in a teenager is far from trivial. Left unaddressed, it can become the real thing. That figure comes from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES), a nationally representative program run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, covering 2021 through 2023. It reflects a trend building for more than two decades, driven by rising obesity rates, sedentary lifestyles, and diets heavy in processed food. What makes the numbers especially concerning is what youth-onset diabetes actually means for a child’s future. Previous research shows that type 2 diabetes diagnosed in teenagers often progresses faster than when it develops later in life, with complications including kidney damage, nerve problems, and vision loss arriving sooner. Early prediabetes, where blood sugar is elevated but not yet in the diabetic range, is reversible. Once type 2 diabetes takes hold, it is not.’ 1 In 3 American Teens Already Has Prediabetes Or Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

