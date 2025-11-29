Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AwakeNotWoke's avatar
AwakeNotWoke
22m

Paul —

Metabolic syndrome really is the slow-motion heart attack the whole Western world, but especially the most entitled and deluded, as well as dumb, in the Western world, signed up for. The numbers are brutal: Americans are now the most obese population on earth (apart from one tiny group of Pacific Samoans), carrying the same gold-medal energy Americans bring to narcissism rankings. Meanwhile, US average IQ sits at a humble 29th globally, getting routinely outscored by countries most Americans can’t find on a map. No wonder the old “ugly American” stereotype is enjoying a roaring comeback overseas — loud, entitled, waddling, and convinced the planet revolves around the drive-thru.

But the stereotype sells the story short. The same culture that perfected the 64-oz soda also perfected “kill them all” foreign policy. Latest example: Pete Hegseth’s Caribbean boat strike — Defense Secretary reportedly orders a second missile to finish off the survivors in the water. Eleven alleged drug runners, zero mercy.

Hegseth order on first Caribbean boat strike, officials say: Kill them all - The Washington Post

https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2025/11/28/hegseth-kill-them-all-survivors-boat-strike/

Straight out of the Nazi war-crimes playbook. Göring himself (highly intelligent, charming, full-blown narcissist who looked like he owned stock in every pastry shop in Berlin) would have nodded approvingly. Göring at least had the spine to face the tribunal without whining; today’s versions just hide behind “national security” and order the second strike from a climate-controlled room. Lesser men, smaller monsters.

If the BRICS union ever kicks US butt (and let’s be real, they’re lapping the US in everything but fast food), Nuremberg 2.0 will be a hell of a show. For now, check the trailer — it’s a reminder of what happens when narcissists get the keys to the kingdom:

NUREMBERG | Official trailer #1

https://youtu.be/WvAy9C-bipY?si=W4qr063mCI-vOIDV

Meanwhile, pass the salad and the statins. The rest of the world is watching — and taking notes.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Kimmy Schaal's avatar
Kimmy Schaal
1h

ROCKELLER CORRUPTED MEDICAL/EDUCATION/SYSTEMS in early 1900’s. EVIL IN HIGH PLACES.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture