Metabolic syndrome (MS) WARNING (MS increases your risk of heart disease, stroke & type 2 diabetes), it is a major crisis in America & causes many deaths (10 most obese states in America)…Caribbean, it is a major problem as heart disease & diabetes surges & linked to poverty; includes increased blood pressure, high blood sugar, excess body fat around the waist, and abnormal cholesterol.

The goal has to be to get your blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar, and waist size under control, and any reductions will help you as MS is a major killer; you do not think it is but it is catastrophic and excess weight weaves a devastating thread and as you saw, obesity was the super loaded risk factor behind age and even medical conditions where elevated age gave way to obesity, MS, and killed many people, especially minorities. Excess body weight is not necessarily a condition of affluence etc. and can be due to poverty. For example, many poor persons eat food high in starch e.g. potatoes and rice etc. that they can afford and load up on it. This is a major problem.

‘Having just one of these conditions doesn't mean you have metabolic syndrome. But it does mean you have a greater risk of serious disease. And if you develop more of these conditions, your risk of complications, such as type 2 diabetes and heart disease, rises even higher.’ https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916

You have to make a lifelong commitment ‘to a healthy lifestyle that may prevent the conditions that cause metabolic syndrome. A healthy lifestyle includes:

Getting at least 30-45 minutes of physical activity most days; I argue at least 5 days a week

Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains

Limiting saturated fat and salt in your diet

Maintaining a healthy weight especially a reduced waist size

Not smoking

Addition of Vitamin D3 to your daily diet of at least 50 ng

We have to get into the mindset of health and well-being. COVID was a fraud non-pandemic and is done, so done and it was all a lie and farce and so it is time to move on with life. So is the proposed H5N1, H5N8 etc. fraud PCR created avian bird flu…all a lie…fear porn to sell vaccines…like how they sold the Malone Bourla Sahin deadly mRNA vaccine for the fraud COVID…

But metabolic syndrome is REAL! Look around, look at you.

Time to get active and living but healthy living. For you, your kids, grand kids. Seeking to suck the marrow out of the bones of life you are given. But you must strive for health and this is why The Wellness Company (TWC) led by Foster Coulson appealed to me.

You have to own your personal health. You have to return to that pre-COVID feeling. We seek accountability and justice for all the wrongs and fraud done across 3-4 years of COVID and especially by bought out crooked doctors who failed us and helped governments harm and even kill some of us. Unforgiveable. No amnesty. Yet as we seek proper legal inquiries and in proper courts with judges etc., we must go on and must begin urgently by improving our lifestyles. Yes, we can, even within our own socio-economic circumstance as we strive.

You have to keep the immune system strong, the heart strong.

It is no surprise and we live it daily, whether in America or Canada or UK or Caribbean, that the medical system is failing shackled by oppressive government health policies, and the lack of appreciation for natural approaches to cure illnesses. TWC seeks to be part of the solution.



By unequivocally and unapologetically standing up for medical freedom and the right to affordable health care, the company’s vision champions the right to make one’s own choices for their body.

MAYO:

Metabolic syndrome - Symptoms & causes - Mayo Clinic

Having metabolic syndrome can increase your risk of developing:

Type 2 diabetes. If you don't make lifestyle changes to control your excess weight, you may develop insulin resistance, which can cause your blood sugar levels to rise. Eventually, insulin resistance can lead to type 2 diabetes.

Heart and blood vessel disease. High cholesterol and high blood pressure can contribute to the buildup of plaques in your arteries. These plaques can narrow and harden your arteries, which can lead to a heart attack or stroke.

Prevention

A lifelong commitment to a healthy lifestyle may prevent the conditions that cause metabolic syndrome. A healthy lifestyle includes:

Getting at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days

Eating plenty of vegetables, fruits, lean protein and whole grains

Limiting saturated fat and salt in your diet

Maintaining a healthy weight

Not smoking’

SOURCE:

https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/metabolic-syndrome/symptoms-causes/syc-20351916

MAYO question and answer on metabolic syndrome:

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I just turned 40 and had my annual physical, which included a large panel of blood tests. I was told that I have metabolic syndrome and could develop diabetes. I was told to limit my sugar intake. Can you explain more about the condition and how I can avoid diabetes?

ANSWER: When a person is diagnosed with metabolic syndrome, it means he or she has several conditions that, if left untreated, significantly raise the risk of developing diabetes. Metabolic syndrome also increases the risk of heart and blood vessel problems. Treatment for metabolic syndrome typically focuses on healthy lifestyle changes.

Although the specific definition health care professionals use may vary somewhat, metabolic syndrome generally includes having three or more of the following characteristics: a larger waistline, high triglyceride level, low HDL cholesterol (also called “good” cholesterol), high blood pressure and a blood glucose level that is higher than normal.

High blood sugar, also known as blood glucose, is the hallmark sign of diabetes. When a blood sample is taken after a person fasts overnight and his or her blood sugar measures 80 to 100 milligrams per deciliter, or mg/dL, that level is considered normal. A fasting blood sugar measurement of 126 mg/dL or higher on two separate tests is considered diabetes. The range between the two — 100 to 125 mg/dL — is referred to as prediabetes. The blood sugar level of people who have metabolic syndrome often falls into the prediabetes range.

Treatment for metabolic syndrome usually focuses on three areas of lifestyle modification:

Weight loss

Exercise

Dietary changes

Many people who have metabolic syndrome are overweight. Getting to and staying at a healthy weight can make a big difference in reducing the risk of health problems associated with metabolic syndrome.

Losing weight also may help lower blood pressure, blood sugar and triglyceride levels. But weight loss that results in a reduced waist size is important, too, as studies have shown that carrying a lot of weight around your abdomen raises the risk of developing diabetes, heart disease and other complications of metabolic syndrome. To reduce the risk, doctors generally recommend a waistline of less than 35 inches for women and less than 40 inches for men.

Regular exercise can help with weight loss, as well as improve some of the medical concerns associated with metabolic syndrome. A good goal is 30 minutes or more every day of activity that is moderately intense, such as brisk walking, swimming or biking.

Long term, healthy eating is a crucial component of treatment for metabolic syndrome. It may be worthwhile for you to speak with a dietitian about a specific diet. Two diets that often are recommended for people with metabolic syndrome are the Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet and the Mediterranean diet. These diets limit unhealthy fats and focus on fruits, vegetables, fish and whole grains. Beyond weight loss, studies have shown that both diets offer essential health benefits for people who have components of metabolic syndrome.

Finally, do not smoke. Smoking cigarettes can make many of the health complications of metabolic syndrome worse. Smoking also can significantly raise the risk for other illnesses and diseases.

Depending upon your personal situation, if lifestyle changes are not enough to control metabolic syndrome, medication also may be part of your treatment plan. Medicine to control blood pressure, manage triglycerides and lower blood sugar can be useful in treating some cases of metabolic syndrome. I would recommend that you follow up with your health care specialist on an annual basis and repeat blood work to monitor your progress and adjust your approach as necessary. — Dr. Robert Rizza, Endocrinology, Diabetes and Metabolism, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota

****************************

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

