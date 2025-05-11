Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KP Stoller's avatar
KP Stoller
25m

Between seed oils, atrazine, micro plastics, fluoride, other endocrine disrupters too numerous to mention, it has turned the population into bags of lard on legs. Low to no T, high estrogen, high aromatase, insulin resistense, no IGF 1.... do I need to go on... that is not living that is dying just like they ordered.

THe death cult wants us dead but if we can be 350 lb taking insulin everyday, we are not a threat.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture