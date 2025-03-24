Mia Love, 49, Haitian American, has passed away, Love was the First Black Republican Congresswoman; she died due to Brain Cancer; served in Utah's 4th congressional district from 2015 to 2019. I
always felt she has substantial potential to go all the way to POTUS, I felt this lady can become POTUS one day! She has left a legacy of service & represented the GOOD in service & American dream!
She was covid vaxxed.
Another unfortunate death brought to you by Big Pharma. A real loss like so many other real and unnecessary losses.