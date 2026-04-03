Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Primum non nocere's avatar
Primum non nocere
2d

Create crisis then offer the preplaned solution.

Its the modus operandi for all things NWO.

So we have a Suez crisis. Great. Its intentionally caused.

So what solution is ready to roll out to effectively keep us all safe.

These people are smart or sophisticated. They have money. Thats it. Nothing more.

The hand that rocks the monetary cradle rules the world.

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Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2dEdited

If (IF!) my position is correct, the Iran situation has been and is purposefully being engineered to serve as a 'fuse' for the bigger Globalist agenda. Trump, needless to say, is playing his role to make that happen. We are watching *ALL* sectors - economic, political, social, etc. - impacted and manipulated.

We should have an answer on this any time between this moment and the end of May.

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