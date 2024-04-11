MICKEY Z.'s recent stack had a photo that moved me and I wanted to share it and his stack, this one on the power of our children, why they are targeted by malfeasants & pedophiles, why we protect them
I have said, if I were given permission to kill, for a few hours, legal, I would find and kill all global pedophiles and rapists, rapists of children, women, kids...just 50 cal them...no questions...
Why the enemy targets children & why we must protect them (substack.com)
Why the enemy targets children & why we must protect them (substack.com)
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The government, who knows our political affiliation based on our voter registration, could target us for a purge. That would be their dream scenario.
Dr Alexandria thank you Sir for your post ! I completely agree with you and being able to train in the 50 cal 💪 children are a blessing to be protected Vote President Trump 2024🇺🇸🇺🇸