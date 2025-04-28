infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion.’ The drug makers and advertisers have LIED to women for decades on this drug:

‘The real-world rate of serious adverse events following mifepristone abortions is at least 22 times as high as the summary figure of “less than 0.5 percent” in clinical trials reported on the drug label.’ The FDA should further investigate the harm mifepristone causes to women and, based on objective safety criteria, reconsider its approval altogether.’

10.93 percent of women experience sepsis, infection, hemorrhaging, or another serious or life-threatening adverse event within 45 days following a mifepristone abortion, far greater than the summary figure of “less than 0.5 percent” in clinical trials reported on the drug label. Figure 1.

Danco Laboratories markets Mifeprex as “the safe and effective abortion pill,” but our research shows that mifepristone abortion, as currently practiced in the U.S., is not safe and effective. The manufacturer and the FDA rely on the results of 10 clinical trials with a total of 30,966 participants, less than 0.5 percent of whom reportedly experienced serious adverse reactions. In contrast, we analyzed real-world insurance claims data for 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions, broadly representative of women who obtain mifepristone abortions in the U.S. today, and we find a serious adverse event rate of 10.93 percent—at least 22 times as high as the summary figure reported on the drug label. In light of this research, we urge the FDA to reinstate earlier, stronger patient safety protocols and reconsider its approval of mifepristone altogether. Women deserve better than the abortion pill.’

Simply stated, mifepristone, as used in real-world conditions, is not “safe and effective.”

Our real-world post-market observational study of mifepristone is, to our knowledge, the most comprehensive study of chemical abortion safety ever conducted in the U.S.:

We identify and include 865,727 prescribed mifepristone abortions, 28 times as many as were included in all FDA-cited clinical trials combined.

Our dataset is more recent, no earlier than 2017, while the FDA approval of mifepristone relies entirely on data from more than a decade ago.

The women in our dataset are broadly representative of the women who obtain mifepristone abortions in the U.S.; they are not a prescreened group of generally healthy women recruited into various clinical trials conducted at different times around the world.

The women in our dataset receive (or fail to receive) pre- and post-abortion healthcare of the real-world quality that prevails in the U.S. today, not the carefully controlled regimen of care that ordinarily prevails in a clinical trial.’

