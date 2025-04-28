Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1m

100% this should be withdrawn, and if it is not, a "Black box" label needs to be applied. We have to stop accommodating women who want to kill their unborn child. Their problem is not the child. No life should be taken because it is "inconvenient" in some way. And you don't kill a human for the crimes of another. They knew mifepristone had a bad safety profile from the get-go.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture