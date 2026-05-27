Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Roger Kimber, MD's avatar
Roger Kimber, MD
11m

Ok, Dr Paul, I think the definitive test here is pretty apparent: You need to go to one of these hyper epidemic areas absent any PPE and volunteer to assist in the preparation of a freshly dead Ebola corpse and don’t bother to clean up afterwards for, say, 12 hours. They can then put you in an isolation room and observe you for say 3 times the longest incubation period, just to prove that the virus doesn’t exist.

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Jim Reagen's avatar
Jim Reagen
4m

On one hand I respect Yeadon and Lativoya and others in the no virus camp. On the other hand I respect Nass and Jessica Rose. Overall the blanket “no virus” theory doesn’t jive with our concrete experience. But I don’t know.

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