PROPAGANDA”

“...blowing the doors off the pandemic preparation scam will kill it off as a weapon against humanity...”

Excellent piece by Lioness of Judah Ministry and I urge you to support this scholarship…'

Yeadon is the real hero, I know none as smart of him in the prior COVID and mRNA vaccine madness…well, except Couey etc. at times Risch…

Start Yeadon here:

“By Dr. Michael Yeadon May 19, 2026

This is just ridiculous. Ebola isn’t what we’ve been told, of course.

If they’re really sick, they have been poisoned.

Possibly nobody is sick. It’s not as if you can go and check.

But even not knowing any of that, how many people know that it has never previously been claimed that there have been Ebola cases in more than two countries at a time and that the two have always been adjacent countries?

So, why on earth would WHO feel the need to officially state that there is a “Public Health Emergency of International Concern”, usually abbreviated to PHEIC, spoken as “fake”?

It is fake. All these scary virus stories are propaganda.

They really cannot help themselves, fake indeed.

If anyone doubts that blowing the doors off the pandemic preparation scam will kill it off as a weapon against humanity, this short, dramatic video confirms that this, exposing the lie, that is that pandemics don’t occur because they can’t occur, is arguably the single most powerful weapon we have at our disposal.

Thus, pretend allies who say “the virus question is irrelevant” are not your friends.



’What an Incredible Coincidence: Moderna Started the Bundibugyo Ebola mRNA Shot… Then WHO Suddenly Declared an “Emergency” 4 Months Later

January 2026: CEPI hands Moderna & Oxford $26.7M to develop Bundibugyo Ebola vaccines.’



Best wishes



Mike

It’s all planned…WHO-WEF-UN

“There is no actual haunted virus that is going to resemble a so-called pandemic. There are no pandemics. They are all Fake. They are all nonsense.”

Lioness of Judah Ministry

·

May 8

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