Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

2h

I think Noem setting up the planes to be bought by someone linked to her for pennies on the dollar...I think shady business happening linked to her. Trump must fire her...this lady is pure grifting posing makeup ineptness! embarrasses good strong talented women!

42m

Stephen Miller is another who must go, he has damaged Trump. his words are so very extreme, I wonder often if he ever hears himself...he is almost psycho in his views.

