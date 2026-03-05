Update, I just saw breaking POTUS Trump fired her! Amen! Now too I know the administration under pressure with the Iran bombing for it ain’t going as advertised…we getting part of the story! Thank you POTUS Trump, you were lulled and tricked by the deepstate to engage in that bombing and now we broke it and will need to fix it too…

BREAKING update, she is now FIRED! Real questions also on over 200 million $ in contracts DHS awarded word is she was directly involved in, so some monkey business MONEY MONEY MONEY $$$ involved…ALWAYS! these people find ways to steal from the tax-payer! Seems people’s hands were in the kitty and got caught too…Senator Kennedy schlonged her in the senate testimony and she came up dry! Could not defend.

‘Docs Show DHS Specifically Steered $200M Ad Contracts, Raising Questions About Noem’s Testimony

Only four companies, all politically connected, were permitted to bid on work Noem told Congress…’

I am told Trump is mad mad mad, fuming she has caused so much mayhem!

‘President Trump ousted Kristi Noem as secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, saying Thursday he would replace her with Republican Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma.

Noem becomes the first cabinet secretary to be fired by Trump in his second term. Her departure follows a tumultuous tenure that culminated in two high-profile killings of U.S. citizens by federal agents and a pair of congressional hearings that displayed bipartisan frustration with her leadership.’

one more thing, this is not WAR, this is two nations bombing another nation near defenseless to aerial bombing…taking target practice…one can even say they are kind of defenseless…it is not a fair fight while I want US to prevail of course…but I also am a human being and know innocent people are dying…in Iran, Israel, and our military in this…now fire dry drunk Hegseth for the words and behavior in the last presser as if he was talking to frat boy playing a video game…does this dry drunk sexual abuser SECDEF not know people are being killed by his actions? innocent people too…both sides. I want no lives lost!

NO BOOTS ON THE GROUND EVER FOR THIS! We must not sweat for this fever, it is not ours to sweat for and while I wanted the Iran punitive abusive dictator regime gone, I always felt the Iranian Persian people would handle its affairs, not the US after the disasters of Viet Nam, Afghanistan (we had to run away after 21 years of all that blood and treasure spilled for NOTHING, a lie) and Iraq and Libya etc. But let us not fool ourselves, the right wing extremist Iranian clerics are kind of like some of the nutballs on the right in USA in its extreme right wing nuttiness religious fervor. So let’s be careful…you listen to some of these Christian off shoot nutballs and you get scared.

Thank God Madame Botox extensions is GONE!

‘President Donald Trump privately asked Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill whether he should fire Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem after bruising congressional hearings, multiple GOP figures who spoke with the president told Punchbowl News on Thursday.’

Great move POTUS Trump, fire her! She has failed for she thinks the role as DHS chief is to ensure her botox cheeks, lips etc. and hair extensions and lipstick and posing is on deck, that the camera has right angle, pointing guns to the head of agents showing how novice and misplaced she is. Cannot even handle a weapon…taking photos of prisoners when it violated all international law of treatment and management of prisoners…she did not even know that you cannot use prisoners of any kind in any propaganda promotional manner. She is clueless.

Something is up with the planes though! Something stinks!

Tom Tillis is 100% correct, Trump is to fire this inept official, I say corrupted too. After getting on top of this story. It stinks to high heavens!

What is Noem thinking?

POTUS Trump needs to address this for hundreds of millions, billions $$ flowing through DHS hands…I smell corruption, kickbacks, bag money, corrupted contracts in this DHS matter…is this plane being set up for someone (others too) to purchase on the cheap, I think we caught them in corruption, using tax-payer money illicitly. Who is and was she outfitting that plane using tax money for? Which person in the Trump administration? Is this part of a future deal? ‘arrangement’.

Are they fixing up that plane and others using tax money for someone to get it, to purchase it for pennies on the dollar at some later date?

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) set her straight.

I think some crooked things happening with our tax money at DHS! Not the rank and file good agents in the field, no no no, I mean these corrupted high level people.

Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) scolded Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem over a $220 million advertising campaign that features her image, pressing her on how the expenditure aligned with administration calls to curb government waste. Noem appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday when Kennedy grilled her on whether President Donald Trump personally approved spending for the campaign last last year, expressing skepticism that he would as he also and claimed the contracted firm was run by her ex-spokesperson’s spouse.

Humiliated Noem dumbfounded after being shown photo of her scandalous luxury jet bedroom

Kristi Noem was left dumbfounded after she was shown a photo of a luxurious bedroom on a plane that had allegedly been purchased by the Department of Homeland Security

Republican senator explodes at Kristi Noem over immigration crackdown: ‘It’s a DISASTER... resign’

‘Terribly Awkward!’ GOP Senator Scolds Kristi Noem for Dropping $220M On DHS Ads That Feature Her ‘Prominently’

