That is US’s nuclear capable B-52H Stratofortress bombers accompanied by F35s and F-A18 fighters; POTUS Trump sent them up recently…

Iran’s nuclear site.

Is it then inevitable? Israel strike? IMO if Iran has a nuclear bomb (s) it will use it to strike Israel. So, it makes sense to prevent this from happening but is this really Israel's issue. Only? Why must the US get involved? Is this the US’s issue too? Do we have a stake in ensuring Iran gets no bomb? I have said that Israel has a right to defend itself as to October 7th attack, and that we want peace for both sides and the killing to end, and that Trump’s statements about owning GAZA and developing condos (~a Riviera as per Trump’s words) in GAZA after moving the GAZANS out was outrageous, idiotic, and misguided. That is no solution and will make matters worse. IMO. That said, is this our fever to sweat for? Are our shoulders being used to fire other peoples’ guns? Would such a strike drive us closer to full blown war as the Arab muslim world would be enraged, and Pakistan, a nuclear power, may move. Then India? Then China? It is very complicated and can end in disaster, yet Israel has a serious issue of a nation lurching to a nuclear bomb when it has said its core mission is to wipe Israel off the face of the earth para ‘from the River to the Sea’…so what should Israel do? Should it not act before it is too late? Should Israel not be pre-emptive and protect itself? I would think a sane nation would. Should Israel use its nuclear weapons if attack as such? If Israel goes weapons free, in terms of nukes, what should USA do?

Exclusive | Israel Sees Opening for Strikes on Iranian Nuclear Sites, U.S. Intelligence Finds - WSJ