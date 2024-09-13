want answers, people want the truth and thus far, all the campaigns and primary participants on both sides have disastrously and recklessly failed to deal with the elephant in the room, this being the fraud and failure of COVID, the fake pandemic & deadly response, the failures of OWS, the lockdowns, the deadly Malone et al. mRNA technology gene injection…

the deadly medical response (COVID protocol) of isolation, dehydration, fear, malnourishment, massive toxic drugs on vulnerable people, do not resuscitate (DNR) orders, powerful deadly sedatives like propofol, midazolam paralytic, lorazepam, diamorphine, fentanyl etc., the deadly ventilator, the deadly kidney and liver toxic failed EBOLA drug Remdesivir etc. We as a people are left to deal with massive COVID-19 Malone, Sahin, Kariko, Bourla, Bancel et al. Vaccine Injuries, Disabilities, and Death; look, the fake pandemic elicited a dangerous failed response. Most people were killed by the response, not by any microbe.

The major question is why is the Trump administration, campaign, and Biden-Harris campaign, and now Robert Kennedy Jr. seemingly silent on the devastation of Operation Warp Speed (OWS) that killed people, not one life was saved by any aspect of OWS. Why the silence on the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA gene-based technology vaccine? Why is Bobby Kenned Jr. who function as a Pretorian and vanguard against the failure of OWS and the Malone et al. deadly mRNA vaccine, now silent?

I know the politics, remember, I was in that administration. I know Bobby Jr. is being constrained by the campaign and this is 100% WRONG! I know he is a good man and will always find a way to do the right thing. I have a lot of confidence in Bobby Jr. and very happy he has joined us. Good man.

But barely a whisper now and Bobby Jr. whom I greatly admire for his passion to do good by America, is talking about all aspects of health (which is good, I grant that) yet near zero on OWS or the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine. How it must be treated and how he usually dealt with it. He has clearly gone silent. Or what we call silent. Or changed. Why will he not touch the deadly OWS and Malone et al. mRNA vaccine again? It was his old stomping ground. What happened? Will he? To say ‘after the election’ (as is whispered so as to not hamper Trump) is a catastrophic failure and lie and deceit to the American people. POTUS Trump must unshackle him. He is a tremendous resource.

Bobby Jr., I call on you to reject that approach by the campaign. Take leadership. It is your legacy also.

IMO for both leaders of both parties. I say this out of respect for Bobby Jr. too, for I want and demand he speak up and return to form. As he did prior to the union with Trump (throwing support to POTUS Trump). Why? The truth as all of you know, is that people died, many, thousands, millions due to the failure of OWS and the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine.

Come on Bobby Kennedy Jr., please return to form. COVID, deadly OWS, deadly lockdowns, deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA technology vaccine can be dealt with as you handle health topics. I argue deadly OWS, deadly lockdowns, deadly Malone Bourla et al. mRNA technology vaccine is more important for it even is the reason we have a breached border with illegals raping and murdering now, because Biden and Harris came into power because of the effect of the lockdowns and OWS on the voting public. POTUS Trump lost the election because of the OWS failures overall and the lockdowns and school closures. He is at risk of paying a price again because of the Malone et al. mRNA technology vaccine. He Trump, did not mandate the mRNA (or viral vector DNA) vaccine, or roll it out, but he brought it out. OWS happened under POTUS Trump’s approval. Again, not to blame IMO for he was misguided by malevolent bad people with evil agendas, yet he brought it out under OWS.

There is no evidence, ZERO, NONE, no clinical, no scientific, no medical, or otherwise, in the entire world (not just America) that any COVID lockdown worked (in not one location, setting, anywhere), or school closure worked, or business closure worked, or mask mandate worked, or Malone mRNA technology vaccine worked to save one life, NONE! OWS Sir, POTUS Trump, if you will, was a complete failure, a lie! I am sorry to say it this way, but this is the fact! OWS was a complete total FAILURE and DISASTER! And OWS did not save lives, it costed lives! You POTUS Trump were greatly misled and deceived and damaged by the advisors around you.

I have defended you for 4 solid years for I was on the inside and saw and know most, and while the failures of OWS and the deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine happened under you, you are and were never to blame. This is why I was able to make the distinction even when attacked. You were misguided. Your advisors whom you depended on, bear the blame and this must be investigated in proper legal settings.

I challenge any doctor, scientist, any CDC, NIH, FDA, HHS, NIAID, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE UK, anyone in the entire world, to debate me on this. Debate me on the Malone Bourla et al. mRNA vaccine, debate me on OWS in its entirety. Bring any data or evidence you may have. I am willing, name place and time.

Truth is, I am very sorry, I cannot be silent. I will never be silent until many of the wrongdoers (many are on my Horsemen List) face proper courts under oath and declared innocent or guilty. If judges and juries declare guilt and that they costed lives, then they must be hung from the neck until dead.

This is not about politics, and I am fed up of you who come onto this stack telling me to keep quiet, else I will affect the election and hurt Trump…my response: go write your own damn substack and comment there, don’t come here. Do yourself a favor.

A terrible missed opportunity, by both POTUS Trump and VPOTUS Harris. Very unacceptable. A huge loss to the American people for if this is not tabled now, why would anyone table it after the election? Many who are silent were prior strong advocates AGAINST OWS and the deadly Malone Bancel Sahin Weissman Kariko et al. mRNA vaccine. Yet now we see and hear them begging for jobs, professing how much they now endorse Trump. It is incredible how transparent these people are and how classless after bashing Trump for near 10 years…

I seek no job, I want nothing other than to see bad malevolent people, money-hungry whorish people, held accountable and punished for their fraud COVID, failed deadly response, and deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine.

TWC’s Dr. Peter McCullough (of whom I am a good friend) shows real testicular fortitude here by saying it as it is in his recent stack and he is 100% correct for he sees and hears the POLITICAL silence, and it is devastating to the public:

‘Presidential Campaigns, Media, Will Not Touch COVID-19

Debate Falls Short on the Big Issue Facing America--COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries, Disabilities, and Death’

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

