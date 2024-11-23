'Minor improvements' 'New & improved' '2nd generation' that will be new MANTRA for coming deadly Malone Bancel Bourla et al. mRNA technology gene vaccines WARNING! SILENT anti-mRNA fighters? why: jobs
Nothing is over! You just can't turn it off; The criminal fraudulent pharma Pfizer, Moderna, FDA officials, deepstate etc. BRINGING mRNA shots to rule your life! All aspects, 'minor adjustments made'
sssshhhhssss!!! silence ONLY!
The mission is NOT over! It is not over! The OP for your heart, soul, life, is NOT over!
NOTHING is OVER!
They going to tell you they improved it, and it is better now, the mRNA vaccine is good now, it is beautiful, that now it works. These beasts, these mRNA people want to use it as part of all of your life.
Maybe Trump can stop it for America but I don't think he will.
As I have been saying for a long time, all these Convid/GreatReset/Agenda21/Agenda2030/SustainableDevelopment/ClimateScam/etc. are depopulation agendas.
I hope to be proven wrong, but am not hopeful that Trump will put a stop to these bioweapons.
And suppose he does, how are we to make certain that they are not poisoning us with this tech via our food or water?