thereby eliminating the revolt at home.’

Watch:

Was the bombing of Iran NOW due to this photo below and hence the use of MISDIRECTION?

Or this next photo and implications?

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/royals/andrew-accused-watching-girl-tortured-36746315

That is Howard Lutnick (Trump’s commerce secretary) with Jeffrey Epstein…Lutnick said no such thing occurred. Can you believe anything Lutnick says?

I don’t! Epstein was about fucking little under-aged girls. Do you think the men who sought him and hung around with him, sought him to also get little girls? To fuck little girls?

I do, I think it was all they sought!

We got to ensure these men (and women) are punished to the fullest extent of the law.

Now we learning that Andrew accused of watching as girl ‘tortured with electrical shocks’ by Ghislaine Maxwell…other males witnessed the torture and did nothing and we need to now who these fuckers are!

Or this one? You do see Epstein restraining this young girl’s hand and hand near having her in choke hold?

What is Leake and Alexander saying?

Back to Leake and misdirection and changing the subject by our governments:

Houdini used MISDIRECTION:

‘what the eyes see and the ears hear, the mind believes’…even when we see and hear lies…we believe it, and our governments operate using MISDIRECTION always:

John Leake is basically calling it as a ‘WAG THE DOG’ matter. And that more can go wrong than can go right with this bombing. I sense this. I sense we the people are being played. John too. And our precious military is being placed in harms way. That the Iran bombing was used by our government to change the subject from the pedophiles involved with Epstein as word is that photos are coming showing these men with actual little naked girls. Under-aged.

But John and I will not allow them to be forgotten.

God bless POTUS Trump and keep him safe and God guide his decisions for the best for US and all involved.

‘Divide et Impera (Divide and Rule)

The recent, more extensive release of the Epstein Files was the closest the ruling class has come to being exposed in centuries. The war in Iran changed the subject.’

Leake may be on to something here. Brave man he has become. Well written John, content and style, huge admiration for your stones my brother. They are lacking now in DC and in the US media etc., as all we have are eunuchs, in our congress and senate, as all we have are corrupted thieving crooks, high-crime bandits, yes-men bobblehead bandits…tells our great POTUS Trump ‘yes’ for everything, failing to serve him as proper advisors should. IMO this was wrong. Thank you, John, I know I am in the best company with you.

Leake:

“Instead of worrying about the monsters in Tehran, 6,000 miles away, we Americans should concern ourselves with the monsters who rule us here in the United States . The Epstein Files revealed that our ruling class has become as degenerate as it is selfish, greedy, and contemptuous of ordinary Americans. While our government tries to control the ancient peoples and conflicts of the Middle East, it can’t even maintain the sewage infrastructure in around our nation’s capital—a fact so rich in putrid symbolism as to be almost beyond belief.”

Leake:

Divide et Impera (Divide and Rule)

The recent, more extensive release of the Epstein Files was the closest the ruling class has come to being exposed in centuries. The war in Iran changed the subject.

‘A similar trick was repeated when Trump sent Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner—two known cronies of Benjamin Netanyahu—to negotiate with the Iranians. The entire point of their mission was not to avoid a regime change war, but to find reasons for starting it.

Note how they have twisted Iran’s offer to surrender its 60% enriched uranium in order to avoid war. Witkoff spun it to make it sound like the Iranians were boasting, when in fact they were attempting to use this asset as a bargaining chip. Wouldn’t you do the same if you were them?

The terms the Witkoff and Kushner offered to Iran were even more humiliating than those the Austrians offered to Serbia in 1914. They literally had the chutzpah to tell the Iranian delegation that they could avoid being attacked if they agreed to surrender not only their 60% enriched uranium, but also their navy and ballistic missiles—that is, all of their significant military assets for projecting power.

In none of the media coverage have I seen even the slightest acknowledgement that, for all of their faults, the men who run Iran—the modern form of the ancient Persian civilization—should be expected to have at lost a modicum of masculine pride.

Witkoff’s proposal was the equivalent of an MMA fighter telling a young man at a bar, “Pay for my beer and go to the men’s room for twenty minutes so that I can chat up your pretty girlfriend or I’ll kick your ass.”

As for why the Iranians wanted to have the capacity to develop nuclear weapons—they were merely following the rationale that President Kennedy explicated to Prime Minister Ben Gurion in 1963, when he made it very clear that if the Israeli’s acquired a nuclear weapon, everyone else in the neighborhood would seek to acquire the same to achieve a balance of power in the region.

Everyone who has studied international relations understands the balance of power imperative that governs all nation states. It was the subject of Henry Kissinger’s doctoral thesis and his 1957 best seller, A World Restored: Metternich, Castlereagh and the Problems of Peace 1812-1822.

What is happening now raises the suspicion that President Trump had too many powerful associates who got caught in Jeffrey Epstein’s pied-piper trap, and his hand was forced by Netanyahu and his cronies in the U.S. to get on with attacking Iran.

Of couple of my Israeli friends have assured me that the aerial bombing campaign will swiftly destroy Iran’s military capacity and liberate the Iranian people to choose a government that respects human rights and doesn’t threaten its neighbors.

Who will replace the Mullahs? Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi has been proposed—that is, the son of the the Shah of Iran who was installed by Allen Dulles’s CIA in 1953 following Operation Ajax that overthrew Iranian Prime Minister Mohammad Mosaddeq.

This idea is almost as stupid as the installation of Ahmed Chalabi—once dubbed the “George Washington of Iraq”—as Deputy Prime Minister of Iraq in 2005. Chalabi was a convicted fraudster and was later revealed to be a double agent of Iran.

As I write this post, I can already hear the protests that I am “defending the monstrous Iranian regime.” NO I AM NOT. I am merely reiterating the wisdom of our Founding Fathers—starting with President Washington’s Farewell Address of 1796—that it is NOT the responsibility of the American people to slay the world’s monsters.

To my Israeli friends: I wish them well and I hope that the Iranian people will simply accept that this military action against their regime and military needed to happen. However, as someone who has studied history for 45 years, I have strong reason doubt that this military operation will go as planned. More likely, it will produce a host of unforeseen and terrible consequences for everyone involved, including the Israeli people.

It’s already happening to the Gulf States, whose ports and oil infrastructure are being hit hard. Many commentators have characterized these attacks as having no military value for Iran, overlooking they fact that the U.S. Navy will now have to refuel and re-provision far from the Persian Gulf.’

