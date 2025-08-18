Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3h

It's all connected. The same people pushing deadly jabs are demanding that you accept men can become women, the globe is going to self combust in ten years, we need "restorative justice", open borders are good and that you will own nothing, be heavily indebted and be happy. All bullsh%t.

While I think Trump wants to destroy this evil paradigm I don't know if he has the attributes needed to take it on. Moreover, he's connected to some of it and many of it's pushers.

There's a new breed of Americans coming along that are recognizing that mainstream MAGA isn't getting the real job done but just making changes on the margins. The dismal of Epstein has ignited this movement. It's not going to be Charlie Kirk, Tucker Carlson or Megyn Kelley running the next movement.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jorge Fernandez's avatar
Jorge Fernandez
2hEdited

With the accumulated evidence, anyone else **BUT** Trump would already have been found guilty.

Trump gets a free pass *every* time. Trump was "fooled", "lied to", "betrayed"... he's innocent!!

Anything **BUT** "Trump is one of them; Trump's a Globalist asset; Trump is *assisting* them."

I'll keep asking, *What's it going to take?* A signed confession? If so, that's not going to happen.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture