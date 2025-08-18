How can we bring these money-making whore genocidal maniacs to heel?

I say with courts and judges approving and declaring guilt, we hang them on White House lawn. With juries declaring guilt of reckless and deliberate murder, we hang them. I even do not mind use of firing squad. Once courts and judges declare gult and demand death penalty.

First, I like Trump. I do. A bit twisted and some decision making not optimal to me but he does and has intent that are tremendous for USA. He has done some fantastic things and some IMO wrong things, yet I also know many decisions are made by others though he is the decider. So, he is accountable. But he is not perfect and is a fallen man. Like we all are and we must have mercy on each other and seek not to slander and smear.

Trump IMO is a good man, human being. I will never agree or engage that he had any role in bringing the fraud COVID or mRNA vaccine. I do think he wants best for Americans.

Trump is responsible for the wrongs, vast wrongs of COVID, the OWS lockdowns and the deadly mRNA we remain plagued with. Do I blame him for bringing it? No. All I know allows me to not blame him. Others faced with the lies he was presented with would have likely done same. I do fault him big for continuing this mRNA vaccine knowing what he does, in that it has failed, and it is deadly, and I don’t play with words, I do not play on the edges. My ass is not puckered up prostrated. For no amount of job or money. It is wrong. Flat wrong. It must be pulled from USA, and he is responsible and placing sub-optimal prostrated money whorish type people in his health agencies who seek nothing other than to benefit themselves, is also wrong. When they take an action that can and has helped USA, I will write otherwise. At this time, they are all playing a game. Should all be fired. They are continuing the pain on USA.

I wanted and still want Trump on Rushmore. He can get there. It is up to him. I do think NOBEL is his hands down.

Pure Misdirection across COVID, then and now, all lies, all of it, from fake virus to origins to lockdowns to mRNA vaccine, it was all, ALL, 100% a concocted scheme, and they used Trump to pull it off for he fell for it. All of COVID was a concocted PCR created lie. The lie of asymptomatic transmission. Look how many police and military, people, front line, have silent mRNA vaccine induced damage e.g. silent myocarditis, cancers, strokes, paralysis, bleeding etc. Some will die.

I think looking back, Trump was the only person as POTUS who would have believed them. The malevolents. The dark subversives among us. The COVID Taliban.

I suspect others, even Hilary would have told them phuck off if she was elected. Had they placed COVID on her to bring it. Like Obama did in 2009 for H1N1. He pulled the plug early as they were ramping up. He shut it down. He pulled the plug on CDC, on all of them. He Trump was the right person for he was green and did not understand the death trap he was entering, he trusted that there was something real and deadly. He trusted the counsel he was getting. Yet as we know, had we done NOTHING, nothing, just properly protect our high-risk vulnerable always, most who died would be alive today. It is the response that killed most with the isolation, dehydration, DNR orders, denial of treatments, closing off all beds making them ONLY COVID beds, sedatives (propofol, midazolam, ketamines, fentanyl, lorazepam etc.), kidney and liver toxic Remdesivir and Kushner ventilators. COVID was the greatest hoax ever pulled on an American nation and world and the OWS lockdowns and Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA vaccine were the 2 greatest public health disasters in history. Period.

Odd thing is I still trust Trump in the sense of fixing the damage OWS lockdowns and mRNA vaccine did. I do. Because he knows but he is trapped.

Our health care systems, our filthy medical doctors (never trust your doctor, he or she is a killer for the right price), our health care agencies, our health officials, the deadly medical research community, media, academia etc., all, all of them, conspired and killed people. Not any fake fraud virus. Virus/toxin/chemical etc., the lockdowns, the mRNA vaccine etc., these accounted for a small portion of the death pie…it was the deadly ‘COVID death train’ response that killed maybe 90%.

Our POTUS Trump does know today that the Malone Bourla Bancel et al. Pfizer Moderna mRNA vaccine and its platform and technology as exists today has failed and is deadly. He knows. Today, there exists no evidence, no study, no randomized controlled trial, no placebo-controlled trial, none, no proper comparative effectiveness study, of proper group generation, sequence generation, research methods, proper duration to sample size, proper powered sampled sizes, proper patient-important outcomes, nothing, unbiased, none, none exists, in adults or children, to show the mRNA vaccine was effective or safe. Not one.

Did you know that? Did you know they removed subjects from the studies to get the EUA from Hahn and the corrupt deadly FDA, showing RRR of 95% but with back calculation if does not even reach their own imposed 50% for approval? Did you know this? Did you know if they reported the ARR (absolute risk reduction) of 0.7% as it was (~1%) that you would have not taken it so they lied and deceived…that they would stop a study early for benefit which is a red flag for over-estimation of estimates of effect, biasing treatment effect upwards? that they would give the placebo group the vaccine so effectively ended the study? that HHS and FDA and NIH etc. when they tell you now they are waiting for new research and going to run research now are lying openly to you for no study, not one, can be conducted now as the population baseline risk is now zero…and you cannot compare 2 groups when the risk is effectively zero in both. You cannot detect LESS than zero. did you know? all of them are crooks now, pandering crooks…that rope above is for all of them, once courts declare they killed by their actions…that they are reckless and causing deaths or caused deaths, I do not care who you are…you must face justice for the lives you took…yes we must never forget as much as they now in Trump 2.0 are moving to mainstream mRNA and make all vaccine that way, this is why Malone is in ACIP, and the likes of that fraud, and this is why Makary and Bhattacharya and Oz and Prasad are in those positions in our health agencies…it is better if we placed no one there. Oh, so you thought was to end mRNA? ha ha ha ha ha…these people are there to phuck us more, but it is worse, for they are duplicitous as they do it. For money, tax money, fame, camera, posing, books…

As I have said many times, if judges, juries, courts etc. try these peoples (many in my Horsemen list) and find them guilty of killing people needlessly and calls for the death penalty, I say execute them on the White House lawn. Broad daylight, and that I will charge admission $$ for and give the money to the families of those who died due to this fraud PCR manufactured lie of a fake pandemic and fraud deadly mRNA vaccine. But only after judges and juries say so. If you (judges, juries, courts) wish to hang, tell me, I will supply the wood and rope.

