BLUEBIRD (1949–1951) (MKUltra) the first integrated CIA mind-control project

Project MKUltra[a] was a human experiments program designed and undertaken by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to develop procedures and identify drugs that could be used during interrogations to weaken individuals and force confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.[1]

The project MKUltra began in 1953 and was halted in 1973. MKUltra used numerous methods to manipulate its subjects' mental states and brain functions, such as the covert administration of high doses of psychoactive drugs (especially LSD) and other chemicals without the subjects' consent. Additionally, other methods beyond chemical compounds were used, including electroshocks,[2] hypnosis,[3][4] sensory deprivation, isolation, verbal and sexual abuse, and other forms of torture.[5][6]

MKUltra was preceded by Project Artichoke.[7][8] It was organized through the CIA's Office of Scientific Intelligence and coordinated with the United States Army Biological Warfare Laboratories.[9] The program engaged in illegal activities,[10][11][12] including the use of U.S. and Canadian citizens as unwitting test subjects.[10]: 74 [13][14][15] MKUltra's scope was broad, with activities carried out under the guise of research at more than 80 institutions aside from the military,[16] including colleges and universities, hospitals, prisons, and pharmaceutical companies.[17] The CIA operated using front organizations, although some top officials at these institutions were aware of the CIA's involvement.[10]

