MKUltra, is/was CIA's MKUltra (Project Bluebird) or a derivative of it, still operational? Are there forces using tenets of MKUltra to CREATE assassins in USA? Used on Americans? On Trump? Was it?
see 'CIA, Mind Control & MKUltra: Part Three Tierney's Real News' substack below; this mind control psychedelics, to manipulate subjects' mental states and brain functions, such as the covert actions
BLUEBIRD (1949–1951) (MKUltra) the first integrated CIA mind-control project
Have recent assassinations, killings inside USA MKUltra? Even Trump’s assassination attempt?
Project MKUltra[a] was a human experiments program designed and undertaken by the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to develop procedures and identify drugs that could be used during interrogations to weaken individuals and force confessions through brainwashing and psychological torture.[1]
The project MKUltra began in 1953 and was halted in 1973. MKUltra used numerous methods to manipulate its subjects' mental states and brain functions, such as the covert administration of high doses of psychoactive drugs (especially LSD) and other chemicals without the subjects' consent. Additionally, other methods beyond chemical compounds were used, including electroshocks,[2] hypnosis,[3][4] sensory deprivation, isolation, verbal and sexual abuse, and other forms of torture.[5][6]
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
MKUltra was preceded by Project Artichoke.[7][8] It was organized through the CIA's Office of Scientific Intelligence and coordinated with the United States Army Biological Warfare Laboratories.[9] The program engaged in illegal activities,[10][11][12] including the use of U.S. and Canadian citizens as unwitting test subjects.[10]: 74 [13][14][15] MKUltra's scope was broad, with activities carried out under the guise of research at more than 80 institutions aside from the military,[16] including colleges and universities, hospitals, prisons, and pharmaceutical companies.[17] The CIA operated using front organizations, although some top officials at these institutions were aware of the CIA's involvement.[10]
CIA, Mind Control & MKUltra: Part Three (substack.com)
Please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alternatively, if you wish to give a donation to help, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (with antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander MAGA Trump news; fake PCR created non-pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Your research is great! But I don’t think it applies to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Power to WHOM?
Seconds after Charlie was shot, Leftist students in the audience were CHEERING, hands waving victoriously in the air, as they watched Charlie Kirk’s blood gush from his jugular vein.
People who want to destroy what America stands for have degenerated into ghouls…Are these the people you want to lead you?
The message now is, if you exercise free speech in a respectful debate of issues, you will be killed.
Because that’s all Charlie Kirk did. He encouraged college students across America to TALK to one another about issues to form what consensus could be found. He exercised free speech.
They killed him for it.
A skilled Assassination Sniper on a roof 200 yards from a speaker in a crowded amphitheater is a public statement…
…The FBI cannot catch the shooter with video cameras literally everywhere…in the campus, on buildings, on traffic lights, in stores, on street lights…
…and valuable moments
were lost after Charlie was pin-point shot in his JUGULAR vein (and yes marksmen can do that)…
NOTE: “The jugular vein” is an idiom in the English language: "to go for the jugular" means to attack decisively at the weakest point.
…While security arrested a decoy among the crowd who was screaming “Kill me! Kill me! (Look here, not there!), the sniper escaped.
But the assassination of Charlie Kirk came from directives on high. This is how they aim to divide us into civil chaos and Civil War.
STOP! Stop the rhetoric. Stop TDS weaponization of thoughts and emotions into violent urges and actions. Thoughts manifest. However you think that works, that’s what happens.
This is a watershed moment. History pivots on this martyr for free speech.
THINK on what just happened.
Because YOU will ALSO will be left in the RUBBLE…
…that one side of America seems Hell-bent on creating, like an escalating, nuclear war. No one wins.
Yes Paul, these things have been exposed and known for some time now, but the general public is kept from the truth by the propaganda media. The MSM is on its death bed.
And this is the best documentary I have ever seen detailing the events of 9/11 and what REALLY happened that day, and who REALLY did it.
https://rumble.com/v6xtnzu-codex-911-premiering-aug-24th-6pm-et.html