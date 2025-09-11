Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Barbara Kiley
1h

Your research is great! But I don’t think it applies to the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Power to WHOM?

Seconds after Charlie was shot, Leftist students in the audience were CHEERING, hands waving victoriously in the air, as they watched Charlie Kirk’s blood gush from his jugular vein.

People who want to destroy what America stands for have degenerated into ghouls…Are these the people you want to lead you?

The message now is, if you exercise free speech in a respectful debate of issues, you will be killed.

Because that’s all Charlie Kirk did. He encouraged college students across America to TALK to one another about issues to form what consensus could be found. He exercised free speech.

They killed him for it.

A skilled Assassination Sniper on a roof 200 yards from a speaker in a crowded amphitheater is a public statement…

…The FBI cannot catch the shooter with video cameras literally everywhere…in the campus, on buildings, on traffic lights, in stores, on street lights…

…and valuable moments

were lost after Charlie was pin-point shot in his JUGULAR vein (and yes marksmen can do that)…

NOTE: “The jugular vein” is an idiom in the English language: "to go for the jugular" means to attack decisively at the weakest point.

…While security arrested a decoy among the crowd who was screaming “Kill me! Kill me! (Look here, not there!), the sniper escaped.

But the assassination of Charlie Kirk came from directives on high. This is how they aim to divide us into civil chaos and Civil War.

STOP! Stop the rhetoric. Stop TDS weaponization of thoughts and emotions into violent urges and actions. Thoughts manifest. However you think that works, that’s what happens.

This is a watershed moment. History pivots on this martyr for free speech.

THINK on what just happened.

Because YOU will ALSO will be left in the RUBBLE…

…that one side of America seems Hell-bent on creating, like an escalating, nuclear war. No one wins.

2 replies
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Yes Paul, these things have been exposed and known for some time now, but the general public is kept from the truth by the propaganda media. The MSM is on its death bed.

And this is the best documentary I have ever seen detailing the events of 9/11 and what REALLY happened that day, and who REALLY did it.

https://rumble.com/v6xtnzu-codex-911-premiering-aug-24th-6pm-et.html

1 reply
