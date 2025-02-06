Ko-Fi

Moderna is developing an mRNA shot that is injected directly into the hearts of heart attack and heart failure patients.

The 'vaccine' uses the same technology as the company's flagship Covid jab and is designed for people weeks or months after a heart attack to help them recover.

It works by instructing human heart cells to generate a hormone that is known to improve blood flow, helping restore damaged heart muscles.’ Yet what do we know? We know that with the roll-out of the Malone Boula Pfizer Bancel Moderna Sahin BioNTech et a. mRNA-LNP injection from January 2021 or so, there has been a simultaneous escalation of cardiovascular, cardiac related adverse effects e.g. myocarditis, pericarditis, VITT, bleeding, clotting, strokes, paralysis, cardiac arrests, dissecting aortic aneurysms etc. So, what can go wrong where you now directly inject the same deadly mRNA-LNP complex into the heart muscle, and thus the same production of foreign protein etc. and thus the same targeted attacks by the immune system, immune dysregulation, cancer surges etc.

This is the same madness, the same recklessness, the same model as used for the deadly fraud COVID mRNA vaccines and will be underpinned by the same sub-optimal studies, of improper duration of follow-up to assess harms etc. Cancer surges etc. Everything that went wrong with the COVID mRNA shot will go wrong here and MORE for now injecting directly into the heart muscle.

Translational pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic model for mRNA-0184, an investigational therapeutic for the treatment of heart failure - PubMed

New mRNA Injection for Heart Attack Recovery

Moderna begins trialing mRNA shot that is injected directly into the HEART | Daily Mail Online

How did Bancel of Moderna know of the coming COVID pandemic?

Moderna CEO Admits Covid 'Vaccines' Were Developed 'in 2019' Because He Knew 'Pandemic' Was Coming

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)