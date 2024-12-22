Watch the hands of this malfeasant above, follow the $$$$.

Let us try to make sense of what Bancel, featured high on my horsemen list…is saying. What do you think he is saying?

This fucker Bancel, CEO of Pfizer, tells you here they did that vaccine in silico, means on computer, and he is telling you that it’s the same mRNA in your cells…he is a brutal animal, liar, deceiver, he knows the A,G, T, C, and uracil (bases) exists in you but not arranged as amino acids in certain triplet codon making/coding for spike protein…spike protein is foreign to you…the building blocks may be AGTC and U but our body does not have spike protein in you…it does not exist naturally in you as he said…spike protein is a particular arrangement of bases AGTC and U as building blocks of proteins. In your cells…and let me say it this way…

it was nothing, they knew it was NOTHING, they created a pandemic to NOTHING, you got a vaccine to NOTHING and they are admitting now that they never saw the virus…so when they show you photos its not of COVID as it exists…it was all a lie…he is saying that now.

Thanks to Chief Nerd and LIONESS of Judah Ministry for exceptional scholarship.

Moderna CEO: "We Never Had Access to the Physical Virus to Design the Product.”

