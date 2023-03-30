Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel openly lied to Senator Rand Paul under oath that there is a lower incidence of myocarditis among adolescent males 16 to 24 after taking your vaccine; Bancel said:
"The data from the CDC actually have shown that there's less myocarditis for people who get the vaccine versus who get COVID infection,"; this is a pure lie & Bancel knows it; the data is clear
Sen. @RandPaul & Moderna CEO exchange on COVID vaccine and myocarditis. Paul: "I spoke with your president just last week and he readily acknowledged, in private, that yes there is an increased risk of myocarditis. The fact that you can't say it in public is quite disturbing."
A deep dive into Moderna will probably reveal that they are the key to understanding how we were lead down the mRNA path to the exclusion of all other common medical protocols which were safer! Two key signals. 2017 they announced they were working on a secret injection! Dec2019 they signed contracts for mRNA injections even though there was no public awareness of Covid!
I am disgusted NOT only with the ones lying to Congress, but Congress NOT doing a damn thing about it.
Anymore it is like watching wrestling. Both sides are full of crap on camera and buddies off camera.