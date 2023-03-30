Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
Mar 30, 2023

A deep dive into Moderna will probably reveal that they are the key to understanding how we were lead down the mRNA path to the exclusion of all other common medical protocols which were safer! Two key signals. 2017 they announced they were working on a secret injection! Dec2019 they signed contracts for mRNA injections even though there was no public awareness of Covid!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chantel Duvall's avatar
Chantel Duvall
Mar 30, 2023

I am disgusted NOT only with the ones lying to Congress, but Congress NOT doing a damn thing about it.

Anymore it is like watching wrestling. Both sides are full of crap on camera and buddies off camera.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture