Moderna’s COVID-19 shot may cause two to three times as many heart-related side effects as Pfizer’s, according to a new Canadian study. The rates of myocarditis and pericarditis in individuals within
21 days of getting their second shot were 35.6 and 22.9 per million doses, respectively, for Moderna compared to 12.6 and 9.4 per million for Pfizer, the research found. Dylan Housman
SOURCE:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/health/medical/moderna-shot-may-cause-double-to-triple-as-many-heart-problems-as-pfizer-new-study-finds/ar-AA13VZw4?ocid=msedgntp&cvid=992ad6e120224ba9b4b1be37f48e7264
500 dancers at our studio. No more than half took vaccine. 3 cases of heart problems post-jab. It’s far higher than 23 in a million
Glad I took... neither.