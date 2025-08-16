on you…it is how it works people…many times government creates a bill or policy to give buddies pay backs and kickbacks…really have no need for the issue but they get their kickback dark crooked money via a contract…sit back, watch, take it in. maybe some of you here with no detention skills or prisoner transport companies can go register one and set it up…that is, if you know the right people to then get the contract. but they will come to you and tell you go register now, just give me the 10 million under the table wink wink nod nod. you could be selling ice cream at the corner…it does not matter. and the awarder of the contract gets their bag money kickback $$$ for giving you the contract.

For example, RFK Jr. and his MAHA is superb, I support but it is clear aspects are now pure grift and graft and he must be careful now for it is losing credibility for we are seeing the grift and opportunism. On the taxpayer dime. cough cough Means cough cough…I hope you read my white spaces.

Under Trump’s Immigration Plans GEO Group, Others Stand to Make Big Money - Bloomberg

All governments do this, all. All nations. You really elect high-crime bandits, mostly.