Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dsb's avatar
dsb
23mEdited

https://trm243.blogspot.com/2025/08/blog-post_73.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
8m

If the money is being spent for legit purposes, then small family businesses should also be able to benefit, not just large corporate entities. As long as they can do the job efficiently.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture