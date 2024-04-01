Ok, my view out of the gate:

Again, public health has failed because of taboo, woke madness, and not wanting to hurt GAY male feelings and impact the politics, the votes…but I speak my mind:

GAY and bisexual males, men who have multiple sex partners and engage in rough, skin to skin penis-anal sex and biting and tearing etc. given there are micro tears on the penis shaft and anus due to the type of skin-to-skin sexual intimacy gay males/bisexual males engage in must:

1)have no, I mean NO sex for 2-3 months to get this infection to burn out, this must be simultaneous across GAY communities in North America, Europe etc.

2)GAY males, bisexual males, men who engage in high-risk intimate behaviors and sharing of needles etc. must not have multiple sex partners for 3 months, confining themselves to one monogamous partner

3)no skin to skin contact of any sort

4)ensuring pustules, blisters on the penis, on and around the anus do not rupture for the content is highly infectious and function to spread MP

5)no sharing of sexual intimacy paraphernalia

6)enacting of acute surveillance contact tracing

7)IMO if the pathogen is starved of hosts, so NO sex contact or no multiple partners, then it can burn out without the need for a vaccine

8)enhanced routine public health service messages (PSAs) to the GAY/bisexual high-risk community

9)No boosters at this time given the vaccine has failed in the target group; I think the focus has to be on PSAs, acute surveillance, contact tracing, and eliminating multiple sex partners. No sex contact especially if symptoms become visible etc.

What Igor is saying is basically what we have seen with the fraud deadly ineffective mRNA technology mRNA vaccine for COVID (technology inventors and vaccine developers Malone, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman, Tureci, Sahin, Kariko et al.).

You are using a vaccine that is ineffective and does not sterilize the pathogen and in short, you are underestimating the evolutionary capacity of the pathogen to evolve and adapt. The vaccine failed and like the mRNA vaccine, vaccine induced antibodies fell or ‘waned’ rapidly soon after administration, offering limited protection if any. Igor:

“A recent study found that the vaccine-elicited antibodies among most of those who had no smallpox vaccine in childhood (so anyone under 50) wane to undetectable levels after just one year.”

It seems that if you had the smallpox vaccine as a child, that is those of us above 50 years or so, then in those gay and bisexual males (high-risk), then there was protection at some level.

‘Out of the 118 vaccine recipients, 36 (30%) returned for the 1-year follow-up visit. Among individuals without pre-existing immunity, 14/21 (67%) had undetectable levels of VACV IgG and a 10.7-fold decrease in VACV IgG GMT (geometric mean, a standard measurement for antibody levels) was observed compared to the last time point after vaccination in 2022 (4 weeks after the second dose) (Figure 1 full abstract).

In contrast, among individuals with childhood smallpox vaccination, only one participant out of 15 (7%) had undetectable VACV IgG after one year, and the GMT reduction between 4 weeks after the last vaccine dose in 2022 and the one-year follow-up visit was 2.5-fold for those vaccinated with two doses of MVA-BN, and 1.9-fold for those vaccinated with one dose of MVA-BN.

The authors say: “A rapid decline in VACV-specific IgG antibodies was observed one year after MVA-BN vaccination, leading to loss of detectable antibodies in 42% (15/36) of the participants. This reduction was most pronounced in individuals without pre-existing immunity. As the mechanism of protection for mpox remains undefined, the implications of waning antibody levels for conferring protection remain uncertain.”’

But the idiots and morons are talking boosters when the vaccine itself has failed. They would do as has been done with COVID with completely failed mismatched boosters e.g. BA4/BA5 bi-valent boosters, XBB1.5 boosters etc., that is, drive selection pressure too and thus emergence of more virulent strains. This can be catastrophic to the GAY/bisexual/community.

Igor:

‘So, we may see more surprises as the mpox pandemic morphs into a more virulent subtype, infecting populations with waned Jynneos vaccine immunity who were immunized against the less virulent clade. If that happens, the groups vulnerable to infection might see much worse mortality than they experienced in 2022!’

IGOR CHUDOV

MAR 31, 2024

Monkeypox was recently given a new name, mpox, to avoid racial bias. That’s the name I will use for the rest of this post. Mpox is an orthopoxvirus virus related to smallpox that causes extremely painful lesions and is transmitted via “close contact.” It spreads mostly, but not exclusively, among vulnerable and stigmatized groups of people who come in unprotected contact with large numbers of sexual partners, often involving wild parties combining anonymous sex with chemical stimulants.

In a rush to do something, an untested vaccine, Jynneos, was given to thousands of people. At the time it was given, it was not validated by any randomized clinical trial, and its effectiveness was not known, as I pointed out almost two years ago:

Unfortunately, my obvious concerns about Jynneos's unproven performance have been proven valid. A recent study found that the vaccine-elicited antibodies among most of those who had no smallpox vaccine in childhood (so anyone under 50) wane to undetectable levels after just one year.

Among individuals without pre-existing immunity, 14/21 (67%) had undetectable levels of VACV IgG and a 10.7-fold decrease in VACV IgG GMT (geometric mean, a standard measurement for antibody levels) was observed compared to the last time point after vaccination in 2022 (4 weeks after the second dose) (Figure 1 full abstract).

The outcomes are better among older people who received a smallpox vaccine during childhood. (If you, like me, are smallpox-vaccinated, you would have a characteristic scar on your arm.) However, almost no one under 50 received a smallpox vaccine; two-thirds of those younger people lost all immunity to mpox after just one year past vaccination.

The authors suggest looking into “mpox boosters:”

They add: “Regarding the potential necessity for a booster, it is premature to draw such conclusions. It is unclear how waning antibody levels relate to protection. Immunity also involves other elements, such as T-cell responses. Comprehensive clinical monitoring over time, which connects infection rates with antibody levels, is required to make informed decisions about booster vaccination protocols.”

Immunity waning seems to translate into a real-life rise of mpox among the vulnerable groups:

The “health experts,” of course, blame the unvaccinated, citing low vaccination coverage:

“This has the potential to become a fairly prevalent infectious disease, but the advantage with mpox is, we have a vaccine that’s effective. We don’t have that for syphilis, gonorrhea, chlamydia or HIV,” said Dr. Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer for the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials. “We’ve had fairly good participation in the vaccination push, but we’re not anywhere close to getting most of the at-risk population vaccinated. Until that happens, we’re going to see outbreaks and upticks in cases in various places.”

Worse Mpox Variant Coming?

Mpox has two basic variants: Clade I and Clade II. Clade II is responsible for the 2022 mpox outbreak in the West. The Jynneos vaccine targeted Clade II, which is not lethal despite being highly unpleasant.

However, another subtype of mpox, called Clade I, is seeing increased growth. Unlike the vaccine-targeted Clade II, Clade I has 5-10% mortality and is more transmissible.

So, we may see more surprises as the mpox pandemic morphs into a more virulent subtype, infecting populations with waned Jynneos vaccine immunity who were immunized against the less virulent clade. If that happens, the groups vulnerable to infection might see much worse mortality than they experienced in 2022!

Sounds familiar?

