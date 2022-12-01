Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox; WHO says its racist to say Monkeypox, they say call it 'MPOX'; so here goes: Monkeypox
Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox
Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox Monkeypox
This is typical woke BS. They would focus on this political correct garbage while the pathogen expands and they actually help the pathogen expand out of the high-risk group.
SOURCE:
https://spreely.video/v/2827656585/WHO-Declares--Monkeypox--Too-Racist--So-Now-It-s--Mpox-
LOL these people are lower then DIRT.. So when you kill millions of people that's Ok, but its racist to say monkeypox LOL... Why is it racist because you say so, or is it another way to make people think you actually care.. Well you are not fooling anyone, you people are EVIL and have no redeeming value and you do not care about anybody or any group, so why would we think you actually care about RACISM when your buddy and WHO benefactor who pays you your BLOOD money Tedros, Bill GATES and you have murdered so many Africans, with your poison polio experimental poison vaccines and other experimental poison vaccines... Africa is doing better with COVID, because they did not fall for your covid poison vaccine BS...
What race are monkeys? As fear porn monkey pox fell flat. Maybe that’s why they need a new name .