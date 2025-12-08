Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
AMV's avatar
AMV
27m

Everything and I mean EVERYTHING we were told about anything Covid was an intentional lie to inject poison into an innocent deceived population with one purpose, to harm!!! To injure and destroy human lives! Accomplished!!! I say we need to prosecute every single responsible person! Let’s start with Fauci and his fake Biden preemptive pardon! Then line them all up behind him! 👿

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Old Biddy's avatar
Old Biddy
23m

They have admitted to a nasal vaccine so probably in the aeroplane sprays? Also, in an interview a few years ago Gates stated, in response to combating vaccine hesitant people, 'well, we could put it in the food, but we don't want to do that' [couldn't wipe his grin from his face when he said it so I thought 'O,oh, he's already doing it!'

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture