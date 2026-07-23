POTUS Trump best take a long hard look at this economic landscape for between the failed Iran clusterfuck war, the covered up Epstein pedophilia that touches even his Trump orbit, the failed DHS ICE shootings, the struggling economy, crime et al., there are serious issues coupled to the failed OWS lockdowns that hamper him and he owns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna RFK Jr. Sahin Moncef BioNTech Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine…