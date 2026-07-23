Mortgage rates in US Treasury market says now headed to 7% and above! Shock signal 'The Treasury market is flashing a warning sign for home buyers. Are 7% mortgage rates next? The 30-year fixed-rate
mortgage edged up to its highest level of 2026; US economic outlook is bleak as COL is elevated and Foreclosures are on the rise nationwide, data shows, with Florida leading the charge!
POTUS Trump best take a long hard look at this economic landscape for between the failed Iran clusterfuck war, the covered up Epstein pedophilia that touches even his Trump orbit, the failed DHS ICE shootings, the struggling economy, crime et al., there are serious issues coupled to the failed OWS lockdowns that hamper him and he owns and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna RFK Jr. Sahin Moncef BioNTech Weissman et al. mRNA vaccine…
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This country is in a mess due to the policies coming down from the swamp, primarily the "federal" reseeve.
Soon, just as they plan, and when they quit meddling with it all, it will come crashing down. Then they will institute their (un)great reset. Yippeèeee. /sarc
Have a good day, Paul!🙂
We've been on economic borrowed time for a while. I know in the tech industry people are being slammed. Between AI, offshoring and HB1 visas it's no longer "learn how to code." It's "learn how to bag groceries."