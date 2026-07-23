Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Elusive1's avatar
Elusive1
2h

This country is in a mess due to the policies coming down from the swamp, primarily the "federal" reseeve.

Soon, just as they plan, and when they quit meddling with it all, it will come crashing down. Then they will institute their (un)great reset. Yippeèeee. /sarc

Have a good day, Paul!🙂

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George Romey's avatar
George Romey
2h

We've been on economic borrowed time for a while. I know in the tech industry people are being slammed. Between AI, offshoring and HB1 visas it's no longer "learn how to code." It's "learn how to bag groceries."

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