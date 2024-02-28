Mörz reports Multifocal Necrotizing Encephalitis and Myocarditis after Pfizer's BioNTech (BNT162b2) mRNA technology Vaccination against COVID; 76-year-old man with Parkinson's disease (PD) died
3 weeks after 3rd COVID shot; histopathological analyses of the brain uncovered previously unsuspected findings, including acute vasculitis (predominantly lymphocytic) as well as multifocal
necrotizing encephalitis of unknown etiology with pronounced inflammation including glial and lymphocytic reaction.’
‘there was no history of COVID-19 for this patient, immunohistochemistry for SARS-CoV-2 antigens (spike and nucleocapsid proteins) was performed. Surprisingly, only spike protein but no nucleocapsid protein could be detected within the foci of inflammation in both the brain and the heart, particularly in the endothelial cells of small blood vessels.
Since no nucleocapsid protein could be detected, the presence of spike protein must be ascribed to vaccination rather than to viral infection. The findings corroborate previous reports of encephalitis and myocarditis caused by gene-based COVID-19 vaccines.’
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36298516/
"unknown etiology"? It should be assumed it's the poison poke disguised as a "vaccine" until proven otherwise period full stop!
World is a lovely place and we know the dangers in the oceans and jungle but in reality the real BIG DANGER is the people!? There is a small percentage that want to control all and the vast majority think that small percentage are doing it for every bodies good as they are brain washed into thinking that from early childhood in schools and carries on through life. Internet and mobiles have made it worse!?