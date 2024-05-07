Most persons entering USA illegally at Southern border NOW are Chinese, many military-aged males, also many middle class, fastest growing group...why? why do you think? we have a serious TERROR threat
from islamic jihadist coming in from Southern border, disguised as Latino males, yet among them rapists & murderers, killers, jihadist, 100 'gotaways' INSIDE USA waiting to strike; Chinese threat too?
The number of migrants arriving at the southern border is unprecedented. Last year, U.S. Customs and Border Protection recorded two-and-a-half million instances of detaining or turning away people attempting to cross into the United States from Mexico.
So what's the fastest growing group among them? Chinese migrants. Yes, you heard that right…Chinese. We saw large groups, including many from the middle class, come through a 4-foot gap at the end of a border fence 60 miles east of San Diego.’
I've not seen many Chinese here in Arizona
Lots of Haitians though. Are the Chinese coming though New Mexico? As far as I know that border is fairly open and Governor Grisham has no plans to change that.
In California the border is wide open as well.
So what can we do?
Preparing for the worst-case senereo is our best bet.
We can't organize without bringing ruin upon ourselves.
At least,not now.
Waiting is the only thing that's smart.
Those Chinese soldiers are just waiting to help us in our coming time of trouble and need.
There's nothing to see here. These are not the terrorists you're looking for. Please move on.
<Sarcasm Entirely Intended>