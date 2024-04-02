We had mothers and fathers standing in front of ER doctors telling the doctor para wife: ‘doctor, I have had no work, locked down for 10 months, no income, I am going insane, company now closed for good, losing house cannot pay rent or mortgage and I beat my husband regularly, I am abusive to him’ and husband telling same doctor para ‘doctor, I admit I do same, I beat my wife daily for I am so angry, bitter, destroyed, depressed by the lock downs and school closures and no money, we beat each other daily and it is hell in our home’ and wife and husband is standing there with the child, 8, 9 years old telling the doctor para ‘today doctor we come because today we crossed the line, we think we may have killed our child for we beat her terribly today and we think she is broken bones and dead, can you help us save her’ and they are standing there with the child limp, unresponsive, holding the child…begging the doctor to save the life…

many of you do not know for the legacy DC media was determined to hurt Trump each step and made a unified decision then (I was there so knew the day to day landscape) to not publish the hangings of kids, of adults, who killed themselves, the many suicides due to the lockdowns and school closures etc…many children died, adults, business owners…and their blood rests in the hands of Fauci, Birx, the Task Force, the people who were part of that fake pandemic seeking to topple Trump.

And you have to know this, I was there, Trump fought Fauci, Birx, CDC, teachers unions, all of them like a beast behind the scenes…to open schools, the society…but the moment he let them ‘bend the curve’ with the first 2 weeks lockdowns, it was over for they had all the power then, he lost it, he was no scientists, and he did not know that, re-opening was up to them and they decided before the ‘bend the curve’ with Pence they were not going to re-open...he just did not know….for what would you have thought had he come to the podium after 2 weeks of bend the curve lockdown and said para ‘ok, open this up now, my command, its done, let’s get back to business’ and then Fauci and Birx and media and Task Force would have been on the media saying he is a madman and millions would die and you would join them asking him to be 25th…he was caught and this is why I want him back as POTUS to now use the powers of POTUS to go back and punish them and jail and hang many once courts rule.

e.g.

that is the legacy of COVID lock downs and school closures, that is what Fauci et al. did, that is why we hunt them and drag them into courts to punish them with jail or hanging if judges say hang…

many people in society, in USA, the affluent ‘lap-top’ ‘cafe latte’ class, the ‘zoom’ class, the ‘Amazon ordering out’ class, the wealthier people who could afford, middle class peoples, who could remote work, most in government did not stop to think of the children, no, their pay was not affected, they could remote work, catch up on reading some books, take mini vacations, walk their dog at leisure, they did not think that

i)most children get their only meal in school and millions of American children starved during lockdowns…school closure…we knew, we had the data; Fauci and Birx et al. did everything to slow walk it to Trump, to act on it, they worked to topple him and harm children, damage the society…

ii)most children get their eyes and ears tested in school and many did not get the services needed when it was closed

iii)many used and needed school as their only avenue for social interactions in their development

iv)many child beatings and abuse in the home is captured and flagged by the schools for the first time, by teachers, by gym teachers, by bus drivers etc. and they escaped detection when schools were closed

v)sexual abuse happens most often in homes, and many child sex abuse, rapes and abuse in the home happened during school closures and it is captured and flagged by the schools for the first time, by teachers, by gym teachers, by bus drivers etc. and they escaped detection when schools were closed; many children, thousands were beaten and raped in their homes often by people known to parents, guardians, and no one knew or could have helped…it went on and on…as Fauci and Birx hardened the lockdowns and continued them, in Trump administration and continued in the Biden administration.