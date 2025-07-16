This cannot happen and not even a sub-optimal researcher will fall for that…you CANNOT run any comparative effectiveness research, clinical research, RCT etc., placebo controlled, blinded, triple blinded, no matter for how long you run it for or large sample size or proper outcome event number, or proper patient important outcome that was always lacking in fraud inept COVID Pfizer and Moderna studies, for the issue is the baseline risk is zero of infection or disease and as such you can NEVER ever detect meaningful differences and make any sense of the findings. this is all pie in the sky BS by Makary et al. You cannot detect LESS than zero. There MUST be differential risk and SOME risk for you to conduct a study and come to conclusions.

I love RFK Jr., support him, I did admire the guy and still do…we did work together, on stages etc. But he needs to establish credibility at these agencies CDC, HHS, FDA etc., and it is falling fast. He got to get a lead on these issues and this Spikevax is a disaster. I am rooting for RFK Jr.

I mean, let us pretend we are morons, let us pretend (like some CDC, NIH, FDA folk), so how could you FDA, HHS, CDC etc., approve a vaccine for known high-risk infants? Makes no sense. Idiots at FDA and CDC and NIH, they are already high-risk and already immune compromised so you will give them an already toxic Malone Bourla Pfizer Sahin Moderna Bancel et al. mRNA shot? One with risk of myocarditis, stroke, blood clots, bleeding e.g. VITT risk, paralysis, also subverting the normal development of their innate immune system?

Thank you Dr. McCullough, for raising this and I wanted to clarify. All that can happen is typical residually confounded weaker observational designs. It is over. All we need to do now is stop the damn Malone mRNA vaccine, that is all. The evidence is already there. Prasad knows this, Jay knows, Makary knows, they are just BS-ing us. It is a game of block and tackle now.

One of the best pieces by McCullough, huge praise sir, hat tip is in order and the reason Makary is not running any if because he knows they cannot be run, he will be laughed out of Dodge:

‘The medical freedom community is calling for the resignation of podcaster surgeon Marty Makary, the new FDA Commissioner. Makary who has no drug development or regulatory experience told America that the new FDA would demand large clinical trials and strong evidence before new drugs or vaccines would be approved. It took just a few months for that promise to be broken as the FDA waived on the most recent Moderna Spikevax booster for children despite the lack of large trials, insufficient information on long-term safety in vulnerable populations, and without compelling clinical indications or medical necessity.’

Mothers Angered by FDA Rubber-Stamp Approval of Pediatric mRNA Boosters

