and many of those who worked there, headed there as directors, be dragged into courts, under oath, and examined…if courts find, retroactive etc. that they committed wrongs and criminal acts, we hang them…and we focus on what they were doing with COVID fake pandemic also, and I want all, from those who brought the fraud ‘6-foot social distancing was made up’ PCR created false-positive non-COVID pandemic, to those who established COVID lockdown lunatic polices, to those who implemented the deadly COVID protocols of isolation, sedatives (propofol, lorazepam, midazolam etc.), denial of antibiotics, Remdesivir, ventilator etc.) to those who invented the mRNA technology to the vaccine makers, the CEOs of Pfizer, Moderna, all, every single person linked to this madness, to be tried and if shown did nothing wrong, we celebrate them but if shown by judges and juries they caused deaths by reckless and knowingly deadly actions, we hang them in toto on the White House lawn or put them to death by firing squad. We accept no explanations this time for ‘they knew’.

They knew. They made money.

Let us focus on this report titled: “Interim Staff Report on Investigation into Risky MPXV Experiment at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases”. Note Fauci headed NIAID for decades, and Francis Collins at NIH was his boss.

For this substack article, when I refer to this monkey-pox report at NIAID, I mean all the research out of NIAID, NIH, CDC etc. All the US government alphabet agencies. The verdicts expand to all.

This is the report in question:

MPVX_Interim_Staff_Report_and_Appendices_final_844c87e06f.pdf (d1dth6e84htgma.cloudfront.net)

The report is long and raises very serious questions about competence and criminality at NIAID (and NIH) for a long period of time (decades) and under Anthony Fauci and Francis Collins of NIH, yet let us just focus on what was said about this monkey pox research under Fauci AND Francis Collins and you understand how devastating and dangerous this report was:

“In the interview, Dr. Moss noted he and his colleagues had swapped dozens of genes from the much more transmissible, but less deadly, clade II MPXV into the more deadly clade I MPXV. The article stated that the Moss team was “planning to try the opposite, endowing clade II virus with genes from its deadlier relative.”3 The proposal to transfer genes from the deadlier clade I into the more transmissible clade II alarmed some scientists who believed a more potent version of the mpox outbreak strain could spark an epidemic that would be substantially more lethal.”

I think there is a typo in this statement, but the content is clear that these bitches Fauci, Francis Collins and their criminal colleagues were conducting highly deadly research, and the question is, did they have the clearance or authority to do this? Why would they do this? We just need focus on this statement and this statement represents the core and thesis of the report.