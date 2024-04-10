Mr. Bush when you are going to apologize, you lied about WMD, you sent me to fight in Iraq for a lie, you killed people Bush, you killed, a million Iraqis are dead because you lied, my friends are
dead because you lied Bush, you lied...you must apologize. this guy IMO is a legend...this is real stones...you lied, Bush, you lied...because you lied...
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The dilemma is how much do you pay attention to? Many people I know say I read and investigate too much and it is driving me crazy and I should just enjoy life. But my research allowed me to know early about Covid, ivermectin, vitamin D. I knew not to get the jab and instructed my family not to and I believe that all the effort and agony so to speak was totally worth it just for that.
Bush family has been the most corrupt dating back to day one and Prescott. Murdering warmongers, CIA, Nazi…