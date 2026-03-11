Mr. Bush when you are going to apologize, you lied about WMD, you sent me to fight in Iraq for a lie, you killed people Bush, you killed, a million Iraqis are dead because you lied, my friends are
dead because you lied Bush, you lied; you must apologize. this guy is a legend...this is real stones; you lied, Bush, you lied; because you lied; Mr. Bush people are dead because you lied about WMD
GiveSendGo | Dr Paul Alexander Needs Our Help
Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!
Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
and
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yes.
Just as long as we also acknowledge that many Iranians - starting with over 160 children at a Primary School - are dead because the Tanning Bed Snake Oil Salesman lied.
Dr. Paul, what does the Epstein photo have to do with this post? It detracts from the content.