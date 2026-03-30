Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
9h

Rich man’s war, poor man’s blood

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Scooter Pettus
8h

Bush Cheney Tenet Rumsfeld War Criminals All

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