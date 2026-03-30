Mr. Bush you lied about WMB, you lied about connections to 911, you sent me to Iraq in 2003 and my friends are dead, 1 million Iraqis are dead because you lied! You lied about WMD! so are lies being
told to us now re Iran? Is this Iraq again? what about Iran is true for I cannot find anything and I am not 'in the know' but I know enough; this stinks for serious 'in the know' people say STOP!
All about the Iraq war was a lie and Afghanistan and we left in disgrace courtesy of Biden et al. and lost 13 soldiers in process…Is this Iran Vietnam 3.0? Is this Iraq? The American people poll after poll say NO, they do not want this! …they do not buy the Iran issue and want our troops home safe!
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Rich man’s war, poor man’s blood
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