Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
1h

Yes, those you mentioned are war criminals. Colin Powell, Rumsfeld and Cheney are dead now, and escaped justice. But they must be remembered as traitors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
1h

W Bush didn’t lie. He repeated the lie that Cheney created and had Colin Powell deliver it to the UN. The hand of Cheney guided Bush. Bush was a good cheerleader. We need whistle blowers to come forward to tell us what Cheney did in dark rooms.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture