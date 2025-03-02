Mr. Nipples himself former NY Governor Andrew 'Nipples' Cuomo is back running for Mayor of NYC; I wish him well & do not worry about sexual assault & rape etc. for just look at who is our government
today, look at the big dogs, look who is running our military now, look at leadership in government, Cuomo has no issues, in fact, sexual assault in those people's minds is a PLUS; all he needs to
do is denigrate women, vilify them, go impregnant multiple women and spawn 15 and more children, and he will lock that mayorship up! Forget the harms from your COVID OWS policies Mr. Cuomo, forget the harms New York people faced in light of the dangerous failed deadly OWS lockdown and Malone Bancel Bourla Pfizer et al. deadly mRNA transfection vaccines (that both the RNC and DNC wrote out of any of their conventions and went radio silent to today, not even the POTUS is mentioning the deadly mRNA vaccines he brought, except to tell us more is coming) policies came under POTUS Trump, and continued under Biden, forget all of that, just forget it, forget the deaths in New York under your Governorship…you go Cuomo! Sexual assault accusations etc.? Not to worry homie, that is a plus in todays’ US politics. They front it like a badge of honor. Hell, they cavorting with Andrew Tate who explains how to hold a woman by her neck and bash her face in until her cheek bones explode…and you think you got a problem Cuomo? No way man! You got this locked down. Look at who you replacing. You need to stroke the right people in the right places, praise the, and you got this locked. Ask for a meeting, a sit down, praise a bit and you got this my man!
What did Tate call women here? “Some stupid ass ho”? This is who Trump orbit have around him/them? Be warned POTUS Trump, not good news.
Will we ever get the number of the people he murdered by putting sick infected people in the nursing homes?
I guess the New Yorkers have forgotten about how many people he sent to nursing homes to die