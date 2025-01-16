mRESVIA vaccine for RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) produced by MODERNA (alike for COVID mRNA death shots by Malone Bourla Bancel et al.) is a pure failure and bullshit; can't work, will not work do
NOT take it! I have seen no evidence, no data, no science, nothing clinically that warrants any vaccine for RSV, any that CAN work & again, Americans, our kids are being screwed by MODERNA/Bancel
see very good piece by Sasha (support her), I share as it is good and Sasha is correct, if we look at the lower edges of the 95% confidence intervals, we see vaccine efficacy often below the 50% threshold for efficacy stipulated by WHO…here it ranges from 34 to 62% and means this is failed; moreover, Sasha reported the absolute risk of 0.67% and not the relative (~65 to 70% my crude estimate) which is the deceitful con lying estimate Pfizer and Moderna (and pharma usually) used in their reporting of 95% relative risk reduction (RRR) to FDA (while FDA knew the con and played the game against the US population to mislead us) and not the accurate 0.7% absolute risk reduction (ARR) with a NNT of about 140; yes Sasha is correct, it is ZERO, statistical zero, DOES NOT WORK, no difference:
Start Sasha Latypova here, great work:
Moderna's only real "FDA approved" product, an RSV mRNA injection is a failure
Good scholarship Sasha…
Why are Moderna factories being built in Melbourne, Victoria Australia and elsewhere right now? They should all be shutdown immediately before more harms and deaths occur.