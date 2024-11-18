POTUS Trump was misled and deceived on all things COVID and the deadly untested mRNA gene vaccine. Power, money, liberty shredding. All of it. Lies!

The Malone Bancel et al. mRNA technology mRNA gene platform vaccines never ever worked and COULD NOT work! Those who continue to say they worked cannot provide any evidence of that. Mechanically could not, could not get to the respiratory mucosal lining, layer. Systemic vaccine induced neutralizing antibodies IgG and IgA (circulating) cannot get to the respiratory mucosa where what is needed is secretory IgA. It was all a fraud. The COVID pandemic, the response, the origin, the Malone mRNA vaccine. All of it. Our medical response killed most people.

Fraud clinical trial methods, sub-optimal, high risk of biased estimates of effects, reporting of relative risk reduction (RRR) of 95% when the actual merit measure the absolute risk reduction (ARR) was never reported and was the key metric for the public, this being a range of 0.7 to 1.1%…

The side effects and harms were catastrophic from the mRNA vaccines, and we must put a complete hard stop and full removal from market. Fo no adult or child. One may argue this could be a risk management situation where an elderly high-risk person or unhealthy sick child may be a candidate if parents, guardians are properly informed on benefits vs risks, and they make that decision. It is their decision, not mine. My opinion is still no. However. None of these vaccines.

They should have never been brought and all who did this must be investigated and prosecuted if did wrong as per courts and judges. The mRNA gene shots do not work, never worked and are deadly, with negative effectiveness and the vaccinated become infected and severely ill and can die. The damage to the immune system of children (innate) and acquired and adaptive immunity immediate and long-term is catastrophic. IgG4 class switch to tolerance and hence severe risk of illness, subversion of the innate immune system proper development, auto-immunity, original antigenic sin (immune priming, prejudice etc.). The existing sub-variants if you accept this COVID story (I do not entirely as is) are benign and of no consequence to healthy persons, children.

We continue to underestimate and disregard the dance between virus and host immune system. By implementing a mismatched sub-optimal vaccine where the vaccine spike (or antigen) does not match the existing circulating spike or viral antigen, we are inducing vaccinal antibodies that cannot hit the circulating viral antigen. This causes natural selection pressure to select for more infectious variants that could also be virulent when you continue to use mismatched non-sterilizing vaccine that do not sterilize the virus (stop infection, stop transmission) where induced antibodies do not get to maximal maturity, binding affinity and thus with circulating virus (if this were real), then you will have viral immune escape and this will go on forever. If you want this fraud to continue, you just keep vaccinating with the same failed mismatched vaccine spike (and resulting vaccinal antibodies) to dominant viral spike. Add to the fact that the vaccine antibodies could not reach the nasal, pharyngeal, upper respiratory mucosal layer where it is/was needed.

Forget all that stuff above too, just be guided by one thing, this being ‘no mRNA vaccine is needed now, not in future, for you or child’. No healthy child and I argue NO child is a candidate for the mRNA vaccines. There is no evidence this works or is safe or was needed. No evidence it saved one life! Just talk!

