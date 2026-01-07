lining, when we knew that the spike protein, on its own or as part of a viral ball or synthetic (vaccine derived), was an endothelial pathogen and devastating to the vasculature lining, tearing at it, causing bleeding and clotting, why was it rolled out and still remains on US market under direction by RFK Jr. and Makary of FDA, why? when they and we know that it is harmful, all the data and evidence landscape shows this…so why? why was Malone allowed to sell mRNA vaccine yet now sit on ACIP board? why has no one questioned him about his deadly role in mRNA yet give him a job on ACIP? how could Malone sit silent all along knowing that the LNP-mRNA platform was designed to get the mRNA payload deep inside the body systemically, and he knew, it was his research…yet only until Bridle showed re the Japanese biodistribution study that the vaccine and content etc. moved from injection site etc., and like everything else, only then did Malone speak up? why was it only until deaths piled up that the Garden horseman Gnome ran to the Freedom Fighter side to cash in there? then talking about harms as he tried to sue everything who told him he was a fraud and talking pure horseshit, when he knew it was safety untested? when will he be accountable? people like he…

when?

they, the heads of our health agencies, NIH, FDA, HHS etc., hired to influence you to not question HHS, FDA etc. anymore, to influence you to do NOTHING! as they do NOTHING!

do these idiots know about original antigenic sin, immune imprinting? viral immune escape? escape variants/clades? IgG4 immune tolerance class switch? do they know about antibody dependent enhancement of infection and disease? pathogenic priming? do they understand the recall is to the initial prime, initial exposure and that the flu vaccine as an example cannot work? that it can actually make you sicker and more susceptible to new circulating strains?

why is the mRNA vaccine still on US market? I argue that in November 2028, it will still be and even be expanded, entrenched, as were the work of NIH, FDA, HHS, CDC etc., and replace many traditional vaccines. this was always to aim. too many fat cat, fat rat crooks made too much money and already placed it in bank accounts and bought homes and living the high life…got new homes, plastic surgeries, bought cars, sent Johnny and Suzie to boarding school…etc. etc. etc. how could we get back the money for buying from them a failed deadly product? can we? who will be held responsible?

How could RFK Jr. deceive us and mislead us this way?

why make it, mRNA vaccine, available to children who have zero risk (always did) of severe outcome or death from this fake over-cycled PCR manufactured COVID? why? when we can find not one healthy child across 5 years of this fraud COVID, who got exposed, who they said ‘had’ COVID infection etc. or whatever, yet not one healthy child in US died from COVID, not one! stable across the world! so why is it still on US market RFK Jr.? if we knew it could not stop infection or transmission, and you know that, even as a lawyer and not a scientist, why was it allowed to be rolled out? where was the societal need? why is it still on market? what were you and Makary hired to do? is this only about MAHA grift now? shows? I stroke you and thus get invited to a MAHA show? is this the new way? pushups?

we hired Bhattacharya, Makary, RFK Jr., the whole clan, to remove mRNA vaccine…they said it, signaled it as they pimped across time taking donor money…begging you for your money…so what happened? we supported them, to rid us of this failed deadly mRNA safety untested platform, then why did RFK Jr. respond by placing one of the inventors of the deadly mRNA on ACIP? Did he flip the US population the bird? as a lawyer and not a scientist? not saying that he can’t do science, but let’s face it, I am a scientist, qualified as such, from the best academic places globally, and ain’t no lawyer. I know my lane. I know what I am not!

all these questions…why?

