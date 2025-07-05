mRNA gene vaccine platform by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech etc. remains on American market harming Americans! Why? Why has CDC, FDA, HHS, NIH etc. not pulled it from
market? All harms & death data is available 4 years & anyone telling us 'more studies needed to verify' is bullshitting us because there is basically nothing in the society so baseline risk is zero
A moron in research, RCTs, comparative effectiveness research etc. will tell you if the baseline risk is zero in a population, then you cannot conduct a study for you cannot detect less than zero for any meaningful interpretable findings. So that too is a lie. Misdirection. Lying. Deception. No study can be done. None. Just residually confounded weaker designs and they too show that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is deadly. Nothing is needed but action. No frills around the edges.
What is keeping these mRNA vaccines on market? The death data is clear.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
IMO POTUS Trump is being subverted again. From the inside. He wants the mRNA technology vaccine stopped, he knows it is harmful, and he is depending on the people at the health agencies he approved, to take leadership and to stop this. Why are they not? Are they openly subverting him? They cannot be that clueless, they have the same evidence we have. Is mRNA technology of value at some point? Can it help in disease mitigation etc.? We do not know. All the Pfizer and Moderna research is corrupted and fraudulent. We have no studies, no RCTs, no proper clinical placebo-controlled research today (proper sample size, outcome events, run to duration, proper patient important outcomes etc.) in adults or children, none, showing that the mRNA vaccine works to save lives. None. How come?
The harms assessments have not been done ever to declare it safe to use and so these must be done (with ethical debates, cost effectiveness analyses etc.) as well as proper comparative clinical research to show if it indeed works and we need research using hard objective patient important outcomes such as death, ICU, severe effects, hospitalization etc. I am open but that will take years, decades for what has been done so far is moot, garbage.
Until then, RFK Jr. as head of HHS has what he needs to pull mRNA from US market. Nothing more is needed.
Over to you RFK Jr. I trust in you, I know you want to do good by Americans. Trump needs you to. I know you are in DC swamp hell being torn apart by pharma and special interests. We are behind you. Stand your ground, stake your claim. I have huge faith in you. One more thing. Ms. Shanahan has emerged as more informed and really interested in health and wellbeing than most in the Freedom Fighter movement. Late? Who knows, who cares. But she is on point on the COVID fraud and Malone mRNA vaccine. Find a place for her.
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research
The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.
From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
"mRNA gene vaccine platform by Malone Bourla Bancel Sahin Pfizer Moderna BioNTech etc. remains on American market harming Americans! Why? Why has CDC, FDA, HHS, NIH etc. not pulled it ..."
Why, you ask? The answer is simple. It's because our government - starting right at the top - **ALLOWS** it!! Or don't you know that if Trump went all-out to fix that problem, it would happen?
And even *IF* Trump can't fix it (he certainly can!!), at least it would tell us that he cares about our safety and our lives; at least he would show a willingness to FIGHT the criminals on our behalf. Instead, Trump does **NOTHING**!! Ask yourself, what clear message is Trump sending with his NON-action?
Now, if Trump supporters can't see this then there's no hope for them. It cannot be any clearer.
The new FDA warning of heart damage should go a long way towards the end of mRNA. They also released a warning about cancer. If the Trump administration keeps chipping away, the mRNA will end.