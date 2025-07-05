A moron in research, RCTs, comparative effectiveness research etc. will tell you if the baseline risk is zero in a population, then you cannot conduct a study for you cannot detect less than zero for any meaningful interpretable findings. So that too is a lie. Misdirection. Lying. Deception. No study can be done. None. Just residually confounded weaker designs and they too show that the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine is deadly. Nothing is needed but action. No frills around the edges.

What is keeping these mRNA vaccines on market? The death data is clear.

IMO POTUS Trump is being subverted again. From the inside. He wants the mRNA technology vaccine stopped, he knows it is harmful, and he is depending on the people at the health agencies he approved, to take leadership and to stop this. Why are they not? Are they openly subverting him? They cannot be that clueless, they have the same evidence we have. Is mRNA technology of value at some point? Can it help in disease mitigation etc.? We do not know. All the Pfizer and Moderna research is corrupted and fraudulent. We have no studies, no RCTs, no proper clinical placebo-controlled research today (proper sample size, outcome events, run to duration, proper patient important outcomes etc.) in adults or children, none, showing that the mRNA vaccine works to save lives. None. How come?

The harms assessments have not been done ever to declare it safe to use and so these must be done (with ethical debates, cost effectiveness analyses etc.) as well as proper comparative clinical research to show if it indeed works and we need research using hard objective patient important outcomes such as death, ICU, severe effects, hospitalization etc. I am open but that will take years, decades for what has been done so far is moot, garbage.

Until then, RFK Jr. as head of HHS has what he needs to pull mRNA from US market. Nothing more is needed.

Over to you RFK Jr. I trust in you, I know you want to do good by Americans. Trump needs you to. I know you are in DC swamp hell being torn apart by pharma and special interests. We are behind you. Stand your ground, stake your claim. I have huge faith in you. One more thing. Ms. Shanahan has emerged as more informed and really interested in health and wellbeing than most in the Freedom Fighter movement. Late? Who knows, who cares. But she is on point on the COVID fraud and Malone mRNA vaccine. Find a place for her.

